Deshaun Watson hearing over, no ruling expected anytime soon

As the NFL offseason continues to drag on, so does the situation with Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. This has been an ongoing battle the entire offseason, and one fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens are all keeping a close eye on.

The latest news on the situation is the hearing which started last week concluded Thursday, but before fans expect a decision on Watson soon, think again. In fact, attorneys from multiple women who are suing the Browns quarterback are trying to obtain the NFL’s documents from their investigation on Watson.

This per ESPN:

Attorneys for multiple women suing Deshaun Watson over allegations of sexual misconduct are seeking the documents from the NFL’s investigation into the former Houston Texans quarterback. According to a motion filed Friday by the women’s attorneys, Tony Buzbee and Cornelia Brandfield-Harvey, the legal team seeks any and all reports and files from the NFL’s investigation into Watson, including recorded interviews, witness statements and communications. The notice of intention to take deposition by written questions also asks for photographs and “any other type of documents in your files and/or documents regarding the investigation of Deshaun Watson.”

So, if no result is due anytime soon, when will we hear how long the suspension of Watson will be? According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Robinson asked for post-hearing briefs, which will be due the week of July 11.

With that deadline less than a week away, it also doesn’t mean Robinson will be making a ruling immediately. According to Graziano, there is no set timeline for a decision.

There is no set timeline for Robinson’s decision. A source told Graziano that Robinson is expected “to take her time,” although she is expected to rule before the Browns open training camp late next month on whether the 26-year-old violated the league’s personal conduct policy and whether to impose discipline. The NFL has been pushing for a suspension of at least a year, according to Graziano, who reported that both sides engaged in multiple attempts to reach a settlement while the hearing was still happening but remain unable to agree.

This is looking to drag out for the next few weeks, but be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news on the Steelers, and this situation, as the team prepares for training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA on July 26th.