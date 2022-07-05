Can Anthony Miller be the Steelers slot receiver in 2022?

Welcome to Going For Two! Over the 45 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 training camp, we will be highlighting two players every day in order to cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s two players:

Anthony Miller

Position: Wide receiver

Age: 27

Year: 4

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 199

Drafted: Round 2, Pick 51, 2018 (Chicago Bears)

College: Memphis

Roster Outlook: Bubble

Analysis:

After scoring more receiving touchdowns as a rookie for the Chicago Bears than what they had seen in 35 years, Anthony Miller was traded to the Houston Texans following his third season in Chicago. Only appearing in two games in 2021 with the Texans, Miller was released and signed to Steelers practice squad. Elevated for one game, Miller had one catch for 2 yards and played 25 offensive snaps. But going into 2022, Miller has a chance to reunite with quarterback Mitch Trubisky who had a Pro Bowl season throwing to Miller during his seven touchdown rookie season. Additionally, Miller is hoping to get his name in the mix to step into the Steelers slot receiver role for 2022. While it’s very possible the Steelers could keep Miller on their 53-man roster, he could also once again be destined for the practice squad. Exactly how well Miller can connect with Trubisky and the other Steelers quarterbacks through the preseason will go a lot towards his roster status for 2022.

Henry Mondeaux

Position: Defensive end

Age: 26

Year: 3

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 280

Drafted: UDFA 2018 (New Orleans Saints)

College: Oregon

Roster Outlook: Bubble

Analysis:

Although this will be the fourth year of Henry Mondeaux being in training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he has never made the initial 53-man roster to start the year. After spending the entire 2019 season on the Steelers practice squad, Mondeaux made it to the active roster in late October 2020 where he appeared in 11 games. In 2021, Mondeaux was back on the Steelers practice squad until the injury to Tyson Alualu. Mondeaux went on to play in 15 games with two starts and 2.0 sacks on 244 defensive snaps last season. But in a very crowded defensive line room, it will be difficult for Mondeaux to land on the 53 to start the year yet again. Perhaps 2022 is when he breaks through and sticks with the team from the very beginning if he can show his worth throughout training camp and the preseason. The only question is who’s roster spot he would take as the Steelers have a lot of bodies on the defensive line.

