Counting down the days to key 2022 dates for the Pittsburgh Steelers

Let the countdown continue!

Now that the midpoint of the 2022 calendar year has passed, and the holiday festivities of Independence Day in the United States are behind us, Steelers training camp is just around the corner. With the dog days of summer now more than half way over, players will be reporting to Latrobe before we know it. With all this in mind, it’s time to check in again to count down the number of days to key 2022 dates.

21 days: Training Camp arrival

The Steelers will be reporting to St. Vincent College on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Returning to Latrobe after two years of being forced to hold training camp at Heinz Field, it looks to be a refreshing return to a tradition, especially for the fans who are able to attend. If you are planning on catching a practice in Latrobe, make sure you get your tickets as they are required to attend. Tickets can be ordered through Ticketmater and are free of charge.

22 days: First Practice

After reporting to St. Vincent College on Tuesday, the Steelers will take to the practice field on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 1:55 PM for the first time in preparation for the upcoming season. All four of the Steelers first practices until they have a day off on Sunday, July 31, will not be in full pads but will still be open to the public.

27 days: First practice in pads

When the Steelers open their second week of training camp on Monday, August 1, their 1:55 PM practice, which is open to the public, will be there first one in full pads. For a full list of training camp practices, see the following article:

Related The Steelers announce the dates for 2022 training camp

30 days: Hall of Fame Game

This date won’t be as significant to the Steelers for 2022 as they are not playing in the Hall of Fame Game, which will kick off the weekend on Thursday August 4, 2022. The Hall of Fame activities will be over the course of the weekend from the game Thursday through Sunday with the 2022 enshrinement scheduled for Saturday. For the game itself in 2022, the Las Vegas Raiders will face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

39 days: First Preseason Game vs Seattle

The first chance to see the Steelers in game action for 2022 is now less than six weeks away. With an extra road contest in the regular season, the Steelers have two of their three preseason games at Heinz Field. The first time the Steelers will be in action in preparation for the upcoming season will be on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 7 PM when they host the Seattle Seahawks. The game is scheduled to be nationally televised on NFL Network, but another game will begin at 9 PM so don’t expect to be able to see the entire contest.

42 days: First roster cut down

The Tuesday after all teams play their Week 1 preseason game, they will have until 4 PM ET in order to reduce their roster from 90 players to 85 players.

45 days: Breaking Camp

After returning to St. Vincent College for one more week of training camp after their first preseason game, the Steelers will break camp on Friday, August 19 before traveling to face to Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, August 20. When the Steelers return from Jacksonville, the remainder of their preseason practices will be at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in Pittsburgh.

49 days: Second roster cut down

After the second week of the preseason, teams once again face a 4 PM ET deadline to trim the roster another five players. This time, the cut goes from 85 players down to 80 players.

54 days: Last Preseason Game vs Detroit

The Steelers have their final preseason game on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 4:30 PM as they host the Detroit Lions as the national game on CBS. Other than being the final contest for players to make their case for the 53-man roster or the practice squad, it will feel somewhat different as the Steelers are not finishing off their preseason against the Carolina Panthers as they have for so many years.

56 days: 53-man Rosters

Following the same schedule as 2021, teams will be required to cut down to the 53-man roster by 4 PM ET on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Teams have until noon the next day to make any waiver claim which will be reported by the NFL by 1 PM. At that time on Wednesday, August 31, teams can begin signing players to their 16-man practice squad.

65 days: NFL Kickoff Game

Thursday, September 8, 2022, will be the first game of the NFL season. The game will see the Buffalo Bills visiting the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams for an 8:20 PM ET kickoff on NBC.

68 days: Steelers season opener in Cincinnati

For the eighth straight season, the Pittsburgh Steelers will begin the regular season on the road. While traveling for Week 1 has become familiar territory, the Steelers first opponent is one they have never faced the opening week. To kick off the season, the Steelers travel to the Cincinnati Bengals for a 1 PM ET kick off at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

75 days: Steelers home opener vs. New England

The Steelers will return to the friendly confines of Heinz Field (if it is still named Heinz Field at that time) for their first home game in Week 2 as they host the New England Patriots on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 1 PM ET.

186-187 days: Steelers final regular season game vs Cleveland

I had to give a range for the Steelers final game as it is one that does not have a specific date or time listed. What is known is that the Steelers will be hosting the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field. What is unknown at this time is whether the game will be played on Saturday or Sunday and what time it will kickoff.

222 days: Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to be played on February 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.