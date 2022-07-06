Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Wednesday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each broadcasted episode.

The Steelers Fix: Strategies for Winning Your Fantasy Draft

As we start thinking about our fantasy teams for the 2022 campaign, it’s good to consider all things when drafting your players. Looking for some winning strategies? This week, Jeremy Betz and Andrew Wilbar look at certain players to consider for your 2022 roster.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Winning Fantasy Strategies for 2022

and MUCH MORE!

The Scho Bro Show: July Bold and Bizarre predictions for the Steelers in 2022

Dave and Big Bro Scho are out on assignment, so BTSC scoured the back woods of Maryland for Schofield kin. When that went wrong we summoned Kyle Chrise Schofield and BAD Bro Scho to fill in. They couldn’t think of a topic as compelling as what the original Scho Bros would roll out, so they put together a list of bold and bizarre predictions for the Steelers. This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed in the latest installment of the BTSC family of podcasts.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Bold and Bizarre Predictions

BAD and Unreal Kyle walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Let’s Ride, Wednesday: The Steelers preseason will be exciting, for once

Steelers preseason has been fairly anti-climactic in the last 18 years or so, especially at the quarterback position. This year, expect a high level of excitement for a change. This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts, “Let’s Ride” with BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman. Join Jeff for this and more on the Wednesday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Expect a certain level of excitement in 2022 Steelers Training Camp

The Mail Bag

and MUCH MORE!

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE