Should Steelers fans be concerend about Dan Moore Jr. in 2022?

Dan Moore Jr.

Position: Offensive Tackle

Age: 23

Year: 2

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 315

Drafted: Round 4, Pick 128, 2021

College: Texas A&M

Roster Outlook: Lock

Analysis:

After starting 16 games at left tackle in his rookie season, as well as the Steelers Wild Card game in the postseason, Dan Moore Jr. logged the second-most offensive snaps of any player on the Steelers in 2021. Although Moore was not accused of taking the NFL by storm as a fourth-round rookie, he did an adequate job in his first year, one in which he was a surprise starter. When it comes to 2022, he’s an obvious roster lock with the only question being the security of his starting job. With the Steelers not adding any other big-name offensive tackles to the mix in order to compete, it is assumed Moore is the starter for 2022. Should this be something of concern to Steelers fans? If Dan Moore Jr. continues to grow, bringing in another offensive tackle may leave that new player on the bench. With Moore being only 23 years old and already having over 1,000 NFL offensive snaps to his name, there is a lot of potential for him to develop even more in 2022.

T.D. Moultry

Position: Linebacker

Age: 24

Year: 1

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 253

Drafted: UDFA, 2022

College: Auburn

Roster Outlook: Outside looking in

Analysis:

Much like Tyree Johnson, T.D. Moultry is a UDFA who has a chance to impress enough to get himself in the mix to make the 53-man roster based on the position he plays. With the position group of outside linebacker being very top-heavy on the depth chart, the Steelers would have little reason to stick with some of their current options in place of others if they show themselves to be worthy. But even if he doesn’t snag a spot on the 53, a player like Moultry still has an excellent opportunity to land on the Steelers practice squad.

