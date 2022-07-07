How will the Steelers utilize Tre Norwood in 2022?

Welcome to Going For Two! Over the 45 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 training camp, we will be highlighting two players every day in order to cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s two players:

Cameron Nizialek

Position: Punter

Age: 27

Year: 2

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 200

Drafted: Undrafted in 2018

College: Georgia

Roster Outlook: Unlikely

Analysis:

While many Steelers fans wanted to see a punting competition where Pressley Harvin III was pushed to his limits, it’s unlikely to happen in 2022 to the same level it was in 2021. Although Cameron Nizialek is on the Steelers 90-man roster, it would be a bit of a longshot for him to unseat the Steelers former seventh-round draft pick. When Nizialek finished his college career, he was not signed by any NFL teams and landed in the AAF. After his time there, Nizialek spent the 2019 training camp with the Baltimore Ravens but did not get another chance in the NFL until the end of 2020 when he landed on the Jaguars practice squad. After winning the job in Atlanta in 2021, Nizialek landed on injured reserve after four games and was subsequently released a little more than a month later. When Pressley Harvin was unavailable due to the passing of his father, Nizialek was one of two punters the Steelers sign with him landing on the practice squad and Corliss Waitman on the 53-man roster. Despite being elevated from the practice squad in an attempt to win the job on game day, Nizialek was inactive in Week 16 and was released from the practice squad a week later. Not even winning the job over Waitman, despite having a 45.4 yards per punt average with the Falcons, it would be even more difficult for Nizialek to win the job over Harvin.

Tre Norwood

Position: Safety

Age: 23

Year: 2

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 194

Drafted: Round 7, Pick 245, 2021

College: Oklahoma

Roster Outlook: Highly likely

Analysis:

Unsure prior to 2021 training camp if he would make the Steelers roster as a rookie, Tre Norwood impressed enough that he saw action and all 17 games and even had three starts in 2021. Playing 388 defensive snaps and 202 on special teams, Norwood most famously had the interception at the end of the Steelers final home contest to allow Ben Roethlisberger one last snap at Heinz Field. Even with an addition to the safety room of Damontae Kazee, Norwood should likely still have a spot on the Steelers roster as he continues to develop as the “Swiss Army knife” he was described as by Mike Tomlin when he announced the draft selection. The bigger question is how the Steelers will utilize Norwood in 2022.

