Scenario: Pat Freiermuth will set a new Steelers single-season record for tight end touchdowns in 2022.

Why it will happen: The Pittsburgh Steelers offense is starting to evolve, and to the point where they are doing things they never did much, like target the tight end in the passing game. It isn’t as if the team hasn’t had capable tight ends over the years, they just haven’t utilized them.

Before putting this scenario together, I looked up who holds the team’s record for touchdowns by a tight end, and it was Heath Miller with 8 touchdowns. I was stunned that was the record, and suddenly Freiermuth’s 7 touchdowns in 2021 makes this scenario extremely possible.

Combine the fact Freiermuth should become more of a focal point on offense, and new quarterbacks to help deliver the ball, Freiermuth should be considered one of the better tight ends in the league, and it will start with a record-setting performance in 2022.

Why it won’t happen: There aren’t many reasons I feel this won’t happen, but health is paramount. Freiermuth had some scary concussions as a rookie, and we all remember how that can impact a player when you look back at someone like Ladarius Green. Nonetheless, the only other reason outside of injury which could keep Freiermuth from attaining this scenario would be the Steelers offense having a plethora of weapons and not having to rely on the second year tight end as much in the red-zone.

Prediction: Of all the scenarios I’ve done thus far, I feel pretty confident this one could be attained. Freiermuth’s production in 2021 was just the beginning for the former Nittany Lion tight end. He had 7 touchdowns last year, and I see at least 9 in 2022. This would give Freiermuth the record over Miller, and put him in some lofty company when it comes to Steelers tight ends.

