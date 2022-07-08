Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Friday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest four podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show.

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Don’t Do the Tweet If You Don’t Want the Heat

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) expose the hottest and most toxic takes of the week. Today, Kenny gets his own football field, and Mitch gets in a winner’s mindset. Fans don’t want DJ to get the bag. Haters predict Tomlin’s worst season. Cam gets No Respect. And Ben makes another fourth quarter comeback.

Rundown of the show:

Toxic Takes

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

The Steelers Preview: These are a few of our favorite Steelers

There’s no raindrops on roses, but everybody knows a few of their favorite black-and-gold things. Well more like players. With Dave Schofield on assignment, join Jeff Hartman and Bryan Anthony Davis for The Steelers Preview as they take a look at their favorite Steelers.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

Favorite Men of Steel

Trivia

Let’s Ride Friday: Offseason rankings are in full tilt

It’s the offseason, which means websites are trying to get reactions from fans with those ever frustrating rankings. They are everywhere, but should you be paying attention? Jeff Hartman, Senior Editor of BTSC, breaks this down and much more on the latest episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Rankings Galore

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE