Is Larry Ogunjobi the missing piece for the Steelers defense in 2022?

Welcome to Going For Two! Over the 45 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 training camp, we will be highlighting two players every day in order to cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s two players:

Larry Ogunjobi

Position: Defensive Tackle

Age: 28

Year: 6

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 305

Drafted: Round 3, Pick 65, 2017 (Cleveland Browns)

College: Charlotte

Roster Outlook: Lock

Analysis:

After the Pittsburgh Steelers signed Larry Ogunjobi for a one-year, $8 million contract following minicamp, his roster spot is not in question. The only issue is if the ankle injury which put him on the Reserve/Injured List during the 2021 postseason is fully healed enough to be 100% by Week 1. If so, Ogunjobi looks to fill the void left by Stephon Tuitt’s retirement. While there are questions about fit, number of snaps, and exact usage to be answered, these are minor things that will work themselves out as Ogunjobi looks to cash in big in the free agent market next offseason.

Chukwuma Okorafor

Position: Offensive line

Age: 24

Year: 5

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 320

Drafted: Round 3, Pick 92, 2018

College: Western Michigan

Roster Outlook: Lock

Analysis:

One of the biggest thing that stands out about Chuks Okorafor, other than the new contract he signed this past offseason, is the fact that he is currently the same age as both quarterbacks drafted by the Steelers in 2022. Forgetting his age at times, Chuks is going into his fifth year and will turn 25 during training camp. Being such a young player, hopefully this means his skills will continue to develop and only help build the Steelers young offensive line into an adequate unit for the season.

Be sure to check back everyday for another two players for the Steelers, and as we go along click back on previous articles listed below so you don’t miss a thing.