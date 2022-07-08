Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 20

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Dave, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. Now that Baker Mayfield was traded from the Browns to the Panthers, do you find yourself pulling for him more, less, or are you totally indifferent?

2. The starting quarterbacks on Thursday Night Football in Week 3 (PIT at CLE) will be ___________________ vs. _____________________.

3. Other than T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward, who has the next most sacks for the Steelers in 2022? Will they be ahead of either Watt or Heyward?

4. The Steelers have 9 regular-season road games for the first time in team history. What do you think the Steelers road record needs to be in order to have a successful season?

5. I love wearing Steelets gear, but during the summer months it’s so tough to wear black because of the heat. If you were to wear something Steelers that wasn’t black, do you prefer white, gold (or yellow), or grey?

6. What’s the longest drive in a car you have every been a part of (either as driver, passenger, or a mix of both)? What was the reason for the trip?

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

PODCASTS

We added some new shows and a new platform to our podcasts...if you haven’t checked out our full lineup of morning, noon, and evening shows, give them a try by listening below!