Roger Goodell states NFL Sunday Ticket will head to streaming in 2023

The National Football League knows how to maximize their profits. It’s the reason owners love Roger Goodell. Simply put, he has helped each owner the leader of a billion dollar operation.

When it comes to getting the most for the league, nothing ranks higher than television deals. After negotiating new deals with companies like Amazon, FOX, CBS, NBC and Disney (ESPN), Goodell is now looking to make a move which has been expected for several year.

That would be moving the NFL Sunday Ticket package away from DirecTV/AT&T to a streaming service. While visiting with the folks at CNBC, Goodell said Sunday Ticket is moving to a streaming service as of 2023.

Via Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, Goodell said that Sunday Ticket will end up with a streaming service, and that a decision will be made this fall.

Another report from CNBC, via ProFootballTalk, states that Apple, Disney, and Amazon have made bids for the out-of-market viewing package, with the three corporate behemoths waiting for the NFL’s next move.

What does this mean for NFL/Pittsburgh Steelers fans? This is what Mike Florio believes will happen with Sunday Ticket:

The contracts between the NFL and CBS/Fox prevent the DirecTV successor from significantly slashing the $300 per year price for the package. This protects the companies that have paid big money for the ability to put games on the local affiliates available in a given area. It also does no favors for fans/consumers who want to watch the games they choose to watch. At this point, however, most fans/consumers would gladly pay the price to get an effective and reliable Internet-based option for watching the games that aren’t being televised in the areas where they live. For all the advances the league has made in recent years, Sunday Ticket continues to lag. As of next year, that apparently will end.

If you are like me, and have DirecTV solely for the NFL Sunday Ticket package, it will soon be time to make a decision as to what you will do with the Sunday Ticket package leaving for a new streaming service as of 2023. In the meantime, the 2022 season NFL Sunday Ticket package will remain with DirecTV.

