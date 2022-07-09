The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the 2022 regular season, but before the real games begin, the team has to head to training camp back at St. Vincent College in order to fine tune their skills. As we here at BTSC prepare you for the start of camp, we give you a series called “30 Scenarios in 30 Days” which gives you a Steelers scenario every day leading up to the start of camp.

It is simple how it works. We provide you the scenario, reasons why it will or won’t happen, and then our prediction for what we think will take place.

Let’s get to the scenario...

Scenario: Mike Tomlin’s non-losing season streak will continue in 2022

Why it will happen: Say what you want about the streak itself, but Mike Tomlin is a coach who knows how to get even sub-par teams and have them play winning football. Everyone points to 2019 with Mason Rudolph and Devlin “Duck” Hodges at quarterback, but who can forget when a secondary which highlighted Antwon Blake and Cortez Allen in the secondary was a field goal away from making the playoffs??

Tomlin is a master motivator, and knows how to get the most out of the most average players. When I look at the 2022 roster, he will have to do some of that again, but the roster is vastly improved from 2021, in my opinion. Considering he made the postseason last year, I don’t expect anything less from Tomlin again this year, extending the non-losing season streak.

Why it won’t happen: Sure, the roster looks to be improved from 2021, but there is one aspect of the team which could be lacking in one major department. The loss was Ben Roethlisberger, and the department is being able to deliver in the clutch.

Last season Roethlisberger had seven 4th quarter comebacks/game-winning drives for the team. They only won nine games last regular season. Will a combination of Mitchell Trubisky/Kenny Pickett/Mason Rudolph be able to accomplish a feat similar if necessary?

Throw in the fact the Steelers’ schedule isn’t necessarily a walk in the park, and it wouldn’t be crazy to see Tomlin’s streak end in 2022. I don’t believe it would be a disastrous season, but below .500.

Prediction: There are a lot of reasons why someone could argue the Steelers will, or won’t, have a winning season in 2022. The schedule, the roster turnover, the coaching changes. Nonetheless, I have learned to not bet against Tomlin. Am I predicting a Super Bowl victory this year? No. But I’m willing to bet the team will win more games than they lose. For me, I think Tomlin finds a way to get his team to win some big games, and keeps the non-losing season streak alive and well for another year.

