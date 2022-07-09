Kenny Pickett named 2022 ACC Male Athlete of the Year

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Kenny Pickett as the first quarterback taken in the 2022 NFL Draft, and their top pick of the selection process. Pickett’s resume was long and illustrious, but he can add another feather in his University of Pittsburgh cap, that being named ACC Male Athlete of the Year for 2022.

ACC Male Athlete of the Year



Congratulations, Kenny Pickett



The new @Steelers QB becomes Pitt's first student-athlete – male or female – to be named ACC Athlete of the Year!#H2P » https://t.co/DqizLYYwlB pic.twitter.com/R1kOcryb5F — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) July 8, 2022

Pickett is the first Pitt product, male or female, to win the award from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

“It is a tremendous honor to receive this award from the ACC, a conference that annually produces so many accomplished athletes,” said Pickett. “As always, I share this honor with my Pitt teammates, coaches and staff. Winning the ACC championship together is something I will cherish forever.”

Pickett has to turn his attention to bigger and better things now, mainly preparing for his first NFL training camp with the Steelers, but it isn’t a bad thing to be able to take one last look back at a legendary season.

“Kenny had a historic year, not only for Pitt but also for the Atlantic Coast Conference,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said. “He represented our university, the city of Pittsburgh and the ACC with the utmost class every step of the way. Kenny is a very deserving recipient of this prestigious award and we are, yet again, tremendously proud of him.”

What’s next for Pickett? Who knows, but he is entering a three quarterback race for the starting job with the Pittsburgh Steelers. When the team reports to Saint Vincent College on July 26th he will get a chance to put his best foot forward and possibly beat out the likes of Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph to prove he isn’t just the next quarterback of the Steelers, but the next franchise quarterback.

Stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the team as they prepare for the rest of the offseason.