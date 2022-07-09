What is Chris Oladokun’s path to the Steelers’ 53-man roster?

Welcome to Going For Two! Over the 45 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 training camp, we will be highlighting two players every day in order to cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s two players:

Chris Oladokun

Position: Quarterback

Age: 24

Year: 1

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 195

Drafted: Round 7, Pick 241, 2022

College: South Dakota State

Roster Outlook: Outside looking in

Analysis:

Although he starts Steelers training camp fourth on the quarterback depth chart, there is a path for Chris Oladokun to land with the Steelers in 2022. First and foremost, he must show that he is an adequate third option to keep around. If so, he gives the Steelers the ability to move one of their other quarterbacks if they want to go that route. But if the Steelers don’t have a suitable third option, they would be more likely to stick with the players they have. While some may think Oladokun would be a great candidate to stick around on the practice squad, it’s extremely rare that the Steelers keep a fourth quarterback with the exception of occasionally bringing in a player for a short stretch to play the role on the scout offense for certain types of quarterbacks. So while Oladokun is anything but a guarantee to make the Steelers roster, it’s also not as if he doesn’t have a chance either. Ultimately, showing that he can be an adequate NFL quarterback, even in just a back-up role, is where it all begins.

Gunner Olszewski

Position: Wide Receiver

Age: 25

Year: 4

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 190

Drafted: UDFA 2019 (New England Patriots)

College: Bemidji State

Roster Outlook: Extremely likely

Analysis:

Although listed as a wide receiver on the Steelers website, make no mistake about the role of gunner Olszewski coming in to the 2022 season: he’s a kick returner. Already with an All-Pro season as a returner on his résumé, the Steelers brought Olszewski in to have an adequate person in the return game to replace Ray-Ray McCloud. Unless Olszewski does not show the same promise in returning that he did in New England, the job is his. But with very limited experience at wide receiver, if the Steelers have another option who is similar as a returner and offers more to the offense, it’s not completely out of the question for Olszewski to lose out on the job. But for 2022, it’s unlikely that the Steelers would cut ties with a free agent pick up before the regular season begins, so while there is a scenario that Gunner O. could possibly lose his spot and isn’t a definite lock to make the roster, it’s highly unlikely it plays out in this manner.

Be sure to check back everyday for another two players for the Steelers, and as we go along click back on previous articles listed below so you don’t miss a thing.