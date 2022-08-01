Steelers fans believe Pat Freiermuth will be the team’s next breakout player

The Pittsburgh Steelers are riddled with young playmakers on their team, especially on offense, but not all young players have already had their breakout season. This leaves a list of players who are capable of having their breakout season in 2022.

As a part of SB Nation’s partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we asked Steelers fans who of a list of players would have a breakout season in 2022? The options were:

Each of these players can certainly have themselves a big year in 2022.

Alex Highsmith

When you consider the dominance of T.J. Watt in 2021, you have to believe opposing offenses will start to slide all their protection schemes to taking him out of the play. While Watt will certainly still impact games, but it will provide one-on-one opportunities for Highsmith to get after the quarterback.

Chase Claypool

In the early workouts of training camp, before sustaining a shoulder injury, Claypool has been moved all over the offense. Not just on the outside, but also flexing to the slot. This versatility could make him a big, and effective, target for Matt Canada’s offense this season. Could Claypool reclaim some of his rookie magic in Year 3?

Pat Freiermuth

The second year tight end out of Penn State certainly is a strong contender for a breakout season. After he stepped up in Eric Ebron’s absence in 2021, he could be primed for a big breakout this year. Some are calling Freiermuth the best tight end to don the black and gold since Heath Miller wore No. 83, but others are even suggesting Freiermuth’s trajectory could be as one of the best tight ends in the game.

Ahkello Witherspoon

Most wouldn’t put Witherspoon in this category, but considering how he finished 2021 he certainly could be added. Witherspoon came on in a big way to end the season, to the point where he led the Steelers in interceptions. Can he pick up where he left off? If so, he could be the one who has the best season of them all.

Nonetheless, when the votes were tallied, it was Freiermuth who was given the prediction of being the Steelers’ breakout player in 2022. Check out the breakdown below:

Who did you vote for? If you didn't vote in the poll, who would you vote for?