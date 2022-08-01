Steelers 2022 Training Camp Tracker: Tracking Monday’s practice

The pads are going on.

As they enter their second week in Latrobe for 2022 training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers are getting back on the field at St. Vincent College for practice.

After being forced to hold training camp at Heinz Field the last two seasons, the Steelers are back in Latrobe for four weeks before breaking camp the day before their second preseason game.

When it comes to the training camp schedule, it is much more known than it was the last two years. The Steelers will continue with practice today, their first in full pads. The team is not scheduled to practice on any Sundays, but all other days of the week will see practice of some kind. For those hoping to attend practice at St. Vincent, make sure you reserve your free tickets through Ticketmaster.

Check out the information below as the players hit the field in preparation for the 2022 season, starting with some player interviews before practice if available. If any additional information or reports become available, they will be updated below. Posts will come mostly in chronological order with new updates at the bottom.

Talked to Anthony Miller this morning. He said he worked on getting faster this offseason, training his legs. Looks thick. He told me he's the best version of himself yet. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 1, 2022

'The first day is exciting. We’re excited. First day of pads is like Christmas.' - @The_fridge53 on the @steelers putting the pads on for the first time today. — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) August 1, 2022

After saying last week he didn't like playing center in 2021, Kendrick Green said today he shouldn't have said that. "It wasn't I didn't like it. I preferred guard. It wasn’t awful. I didn’t hate it." — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) August 1, 2022

We have signed WR Javon McKinley and waived DE Tyree Johnson. @BordasLaw https://t.co/Wnj94yphAy — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 1, 2022

Chris Boswell isn’t in pads today. Not a huge deal, but something to keep an eye on. He’s also in line for an extension. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 1, 2022

RB Jeremy McNichols doesn’t appear to be practicing today. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 1, 2022

WR Diontae Johnson isn’t in pads today. Appears his hold-in is continuing. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 1, 2022

Chase Claypool (shoulder) and Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) also not in pads today. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 1, 2022

Saint Vincent trap has been taken over. Steelers practice No. 5 about to begin. pic.twitter.com/etmDfQCBfL — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 1, 2022

A big crowd here for a Monday. Not quite what the Steelers had on Saturday, but easily the second-best crowd of this camp. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 1, 2022

Larry Ogunjobi has pads on. He’s been limited so far so that could mean a ramp-up today for him. Connor Heyward ready to go after an ankle bump Saturday.



Pat Freiermuth, Chase Claypool, Miles Killebrew, Marcus Allen still out for Steelers. Diontae Johnson still off to the side. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 1, 2022

Diontae Johnson is catching passes from quarterbacks in warmups, but he’s not in pads so he won’t be practicing beyond the individual stuff. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 1, 2022

Steelers breaking into 7 shots now and it’s still status quo at QB to start week 2: Mitch Trubisky the 1. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 1, 2022

Najee Harris has to be pumped the pads are on. He runs it up the middle to score in the first 7 shots rep — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 1, 2022

It’s no longer status quo at QB. Kenny Pickett gets the first second team rep. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 1, 2022

Kenny Pickett is repping with the 2s in 7 shots. Trubisky took four reps, then Pickety came in — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 1, 2022

And now Mason Rudolph is coming in with the 3rd string for a rep — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 1, 2022

Kenny Pickett gets the two snaps with the second team offense in Seven Shots. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 1, 2022

7 shots update:



- Najee Harris burrows past Myles Jack/Devin Bush for TD

- Mitch Trubisky incomplete

- Rob Spillane and Damontae Kazee stop Harris at the 1

- Trubisky incomplete

- Pickett goes 0 for 2

- Mason Rudolph gets final rep, shovel pass TD to Jace Sternberger — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 1, 2022

Steelers in their 1-on-1 competition periods now. That’s WRs vs. DBs, backs on backers and OL-DL battles. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 1, 2022

Najee picks up Devin Bush well in backs on backers. Takes the first rep. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 1, 2022

Genard Avery just long armed the hell out of Kevin Rader. Right back to where the QB would have been in backs on backers. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 1, 2022

Backs on Backers is underway.

A picture story of Alex Highsmith vs Zach Gentry pic.twitter.com/m28WMPK3dP — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 1, 2022

One notable omission from reps in Backs on Backers.



Presumably because it would be patently unfair to the “Backs” pic.twitter.com/awVYuap051 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 1, 2022

Rob Spillane just torched Najee Harris in a backs on backers. Najee was bracing for contact and Spillane just went by him. But Harris wins the second rep when they run it back. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 1, 2022

Najee Harris is the most vocal of the Backs. And the biggest (of the non-TEs at least)



So when he gets beat, like he just did by Robert Spillane, the defense whoops it up in celebrating the “win” pic.twitter.com/G1uWBAKmfw — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 1, 2022

And now Myles Jack blows up Derek Watt in what might’ve been the loudest rep thus far. Watt redeems himself as well on the run-back. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 1, 2022

Delontae Scott with a couple of strong reps against Zach Gentry in backs on backers. Gentry came back and won later, but perhaps that's why they felt OK getting rid of Tyree Johnson. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 1, 2022

Undrafted rookie running back Jaylen Warren also has stood out in backs on backers. He did a nice job in three reps against Mark Robinson, getting kudos from the coaches. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 1, 2022

Connor Heyward struggled with Genard Avery on the edge. Avery is really quick. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 1, 2022

Mike Tomlin challenged rookie Jaylen Warren with “a little varsity action” and had him go against Robert Spillane after taking down rookie Mark Robinson. Spillane beat him soundly the first time, but Warren put up a better fight in the second. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 1, 2022

You might recognize one enthralled onlooker for Backs on Backers… pic.twitter.com/sPc5toPW3v — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 1, 2022

Nice play by Devin Bush getting down the line of scrimmage to track down Benny Snell for a short gain. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 1, 2022

Kenny Pickett taking second team reps in the first team period too — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 1, 2022

Kenny Pickett also gets second-team reps in the team run period. First pass attempt is play action completion to Miles Boykin. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 1, 2022

Seventh-round rookie Mark Robinson blows up the last two snaps of third-team run drill. He was bringing the thump Steelers have wanted from their inside backers. Trying to earn some “varsity” work. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 1, 2022

Most boring, uneventful mundane back on backers drill I’ve ever watched at training camp. Best collision delivered by Myles Jack on Derek Wayt. Maybe only collision of drill. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) August 1, 2022

Both Jaylen Warren and Mataeo Durrant had solid runs in the 11-on-11 team running drill. Both hit it up in quickly and were decisive. That's what you want to see from young running backs. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 1, 2022

OL showing off some nice communication. Mason Cole calls out the overload blitz and Chuks slides to take out Bush on the far end. Trubisky stands in there and fire to Pickens: — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 1, 2022

Another team period, and Kenny Pickett is the second-team QB still. Clearly this was the plan coming into today. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 1, 2022

Najee Harris came off the field hopping with trainer John Norwig. He has his left shoe off and is checking something out. Hard to tell if it’s an equipment issue or something else. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 1, 2022

Trainer John Norwig is checking out Harris’ left foot while Harris sits on a cooler. https://t.co/KE98DbessB — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 1, 2022

Mitch Trubisky finished an 11-on-11 period with a nice first down throw to Anthony Miller across his body while rolling to his left. This tweet brought to you from a 2019 Bears practice. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 1, 2022

Najee Harris sock is off his left foot and he’s walking around the sideline carrying his shoe. Helmet is still on. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 1, 2022

First-down drill work in 11-on-11s featured a nifty run by Durant. Very decisive in his cuts. Rudolph had the best throw, hitting Tyler Vaughns off play-action down the seam for about a 15-yard gain between the safeties. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 1, 2022

Najee Harris day appears to be over as he has removed left shoe and sock and is on the sideline. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 1, 2022

George Pickens is not taking part in a special teams drill. It’s just one drill, but it COULD signify he’s exempt from Teams, which potentially signals he’s already been tabbed for a significant role on offense — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 1, 2022

Diontae Johnson is still not taking part in any team drills, but he’s been doing more work today than he did the first 3 practices, e.g., catching passes from QBs with staffers mimicking DBs — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 1, 2022

Najee Harris is back kneeling with the team on the sideline. Imagine we’ll get some kind of update from Tomlin post practice along the lines of “he’s being evaluated.” — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 1, 2022

Back-to-back impressive plays by the first team offense in red zone.



Anthony McFarland ripped off a TD run, getting by Devin Bush, while Dan Moore Jr. destroyed Cam Sutton.



Then, Trubisky hit Cody White for about a 20-yard TD in the corner of the end zone. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 1, 2022

Calvin Austin shows off his speed again, scoring from about 15 yards out on a sweep — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 1, 2022

Well, if the “Calvin Austin III looks real good” takes last week came with the caveat that “he’s tiny and there are no pads on; wait til he does it with live tackling..



..Now, pads are on— and Austin is still popping. Actually looks even more slippery now that there are tacklers — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 1, 2022

Practice completed here for the day. Well over 2 hours for the Steelers today. And a lot of running work. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 1, 2022

Head trainer John Norwig- during a practice in which Najee Harris left and had his left ankle examined by Norwig — just approached the Steelers power structure of Art Rooney II, Omar Kahn and Mike Tomlin to provide what appeared to be an update — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 1, 2022

Mike Tomlin says Najee Harris’ foot got stepped on but it “shouldn’t be a major deal.” — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 1, 2022

Steelers practice is over. Mike Tomlin says Najee Harris had someone step on his foot and that’s why he didn’t finish but it appears to be minor. Jeremy McNichols has a shoulder being evaluated. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 1, 2022

Mike Tomlin downplays Najee Harris’ injury says it’s not significant pic.twitter.com/XCH1W26V4y — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 1, 2022

On the QB reps today, Mike Tomlin says “there will be more of that; all those guys will be part of all groups.” Adds to not infer that Kenny Pickett is now QB2. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 1, 2022

Tomlin said no change in the practice status of Diontae Johnson and that we will see what happens tomorrow — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 1, 2022

Also asked Mike Tomlin about giving Kenny Pickett second team reps and Mason Rudolph third. He said we’ll see all quarterbacks with all groups.



I asked if we should read anything into the order and he said, “I wouldn’t, but I know you will.” — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 1, 2022

Steelers ILB Myles Jack on rookie Mark Robinson making a statement today: “That’s my guy. He was itching to get the pads on today. Came out for warmups, didn’t say much, he just had that eye of the tiger. … He’s here for a reason.” — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 1, 2022