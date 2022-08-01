Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Monday Edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and written, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

We Run the North: Burgh Battles, B-More Bucks, Browns Bait and Burrow

Join BTSC’s Kevin Tate and his AFC North Crew featuring Brandon Herriott, Mike Tate and Pay Saunders as they break down the division after the first week of camp for the Browns, Bengals, Ravens and Steelers.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Note

Top Camp Battles

Can the Bengals repeat as AFC Champions?

Is Burrow a legit MVP candidate?

Can TJ be back to back DPOY?

Trades each team needs to make before opening day?

When is Lamar Jackson getting paid

What was Cleveland thinking signing Josh Rosen?

Is Kareem Hunt trade bait and will he ever be a #1 running back again

Q&A

and MUCH MORE!

The Steelers Sunday Night Q&A: Training Camp equals new questions to be answered

It’s another offseason Sunday in 2022 with no NFL football and no games scheduled. However, the Steelers drafting is complete. so is their minicamp for rookies, voluntary OTAs and mandatory minicamp. BTSC is continuing a question-and-answer free-for-all from you the loyal fans. This time, join BTSC’s Jeff Hartman and Kyle Chrise as they team up to take questions from the live chat for some good Steelers discussion.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Q&A

and MUCH MORE!

Let’s Ride: Trying to decipher Mike Tomlin’s plan during training camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a week of training camp under their belts, and there have been some questionable decisions made by Mike Tomlin. In the latest episode of “Let’s Ride” BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman tries to decipher what’s going on with some of these decisions at Saint Vincent College.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The Tomlin Plan

and MUCH MORE!

