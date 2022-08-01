Steelers sign Chis Boswell to a four-year extension

Following the Steelers first padded practice at training camp on Monday, it was reported kicker Chris Boswell signed a four-year extension with the Steelers. The deal keeps Boswell in Pittsburgh through the 2026 season. This per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Steelers are giving kicker Chris Boswell a new four-year, $20 million extension that includes $12.5 million guaranteed, his agent Jeff Nalley confirmed Monday. The four-year extension ties Boswell with Justin Tucker as the highest-paid kickers in NFL history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 1, 2022

According to Schefter, the deal adds four years and $20 million to Boswell‘s current contract. Before signing the extension, Boswell was set to make $3.26 million in 2022 and had a salary cap hit of just under $4.95 million according to overthecap.com. The exact breakdown of Boswell‘s contract and how it will affect the 2022 salary cap are not known at this time.

Signed by the Steelers in 2015, Chris Boswell has a career field goal percentage of 88.3%. After struggling during the 2018 season, one where Boswell missed time at the end of the year due to injury and only had a 65% field-goal percentage, Boswell has been at 90% or higher the last three seasons. In all, Boswell is 182 for 206 in field-goal attempts with a long and 59 yards in 2020. Boswell was selected as the AFC representative in the Pro Bowl in 2017.

With the new money and years coming in a $20 million for four seasons, Boswell‘s $5 million per year ties him with the Baltimore Ravens’ Justin Tucker as the highest-paid kickers in the NFL.

Coming into the 2022 offseason, Chris Boswell was one of several Steelers under contract this year who could possibly get an extension before the regular season. The Steelers locked up safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in June well before many expected the deal to go down. Still remaining on the list is wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who has not been participating in team activities in training camp as he hopes for an extension.

