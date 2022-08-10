Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Wednesday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each broadcasted episode.

The Steelers Fix: Beware the Fantasy QB/WR Busts

As we start thinking about our fantasy teams for the 2022 campaign, it’s good to consider all things when drafting your players. Looking for some winning strategies? This week, Jeremy Betz and Andrew Wilbar look at certain players to not consider for your 2022 roster. It’s the potential busts at the crucial positions of quarterback and wide receiver.

Fantasy QB/WR Busts

The Scho Bro Show: 5 things to look for in the Steelers first preseason game

The Steelers have a preseason game on Saturday and that calls for some Kool and the Gang-style celebration. What do you want to see? 5 things to look for in the preseason opener against Seattle will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed in the latest installment of the BTSC family of podcasts,

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

News and Notes

5 things to look for in the Steelers first preseason game

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Let’s Ride, Wednesday: 2022 Rookie Recap, Camp Edition

The Steelers play their first preseason game Saturday night, and it is time to recap the seven Steelers 2022 draft picks heading into the preseason. This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts, “Let’s Ride” with BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman. Join Jeff for this and more on the Wednesday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

News and Notes

2022 Rookie Recap, Camp Edition

The Mail Bag

