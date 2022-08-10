Steelers fans have spoken, and their biggest concern resides along the offensive line

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the 2022 regular season, and with that comes an evaluation of the current 90-man offseason roster. No NFL team has a perfect roster at this juncture of the season, so it means fans naturally have concern of the depth at specific positions.

For the Steelers, there were plenty of viable options when I posed the question to the fans who read the site last week.

Here were the candidates:

Running Back

We all know Najee Harris is the real deal, but what about the players behind him? Benny Snell, Anthony McFarland, Jaylen Warren? There certainly is cause for concern when you think about the possibility of Harris being lost for any stretch of time.

Pass Rusher

Call them an EDGE defender, a pass rusher or an outside linebacker, the team doesn’t have much behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. It is to the point where, unlike 2021 with Melvin Ingram, the Steelers have to be praying for the health of Watt and Highsmith.

Offensive Tackle

The organization did a lot to bolster in the interior of the offensive line, but on the outside? Not so much. Dan Moore Jr. enters Year 2 while Chukwuma Okorafor starts the first year of his new 3-year contract. Outside of that duo, players like Joe Haeg, Chaz Green and Trent Scott are there to fill out the rest of the depth chart.

Cornerback

The cornerback position is one where there are a lot of players, but not a lot of proven depth. Levi Wallace is a new face to the cornerback group, but players like Ahkello Witherspoon, Arthur Maulet, Cam Sutton and James Pierre will have to find a way to replace Joe Haden. Not ideal.

So, when the votes were tallied, what position has caused the most concern among the fan base? It is the offensive line, mainly offensive tackle. Check out the breakdown of the votes below:

While tackle did carry 40% of the overall vote, pass rusher and running back were nearly split for second place with 22% and 21% respectively. Shockingly, cornerback wasn’t as big of a concern for the fan base, only garnering 7% of the votes.

What do you think of the results above via the DraftKings Reacts survey, as a part of the DraftKings Sportsbook partnership with SB Nation?