Steelers 2022 Training Camp Recap, Day 12: Camp standouts set up key first preseason game

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Training Camp, and it is time to check out what went down during the latest practice!

By Jeff.Hartman
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Saint Vincent College for the first time since 2019, and fans have descended on Latrobe, PA in hopes of catching a glimpse of the 2022 team.

What went down during the latest training camp practice? That is where this article comes in. Check out all that was said, as well as photos and videos from the day’s workouts.

Here we go...

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of questions marks across the roster, and it will take every practice and preseason game for the coaching staff to find a way to get answers to those questions. There were a lot of storylines to come out of Tuesday’s practice, and we highlight some of those below:

7 Shots

The offense was finally able to win a 7 Shots period, and how they did it was behind Mitch Trubisky going 3-of-4 in his repetitions in the drill. Outside of the outcome, it is worth noting the coaching staff gave Kenny Pickett two reps, while Mason Rudolph got just one lone rep to round out the drill.

Practice moved up

The Steelers usually practice around 1pm ET, but with weather threatening, again, the team elected to move practice time up. There were rumors of the team heading back to Pittsburgh, but Tomlin, likely not wanting to cancel another public practice, elected to move the practice time up to 10:30am ET.

Botched snaps continue

Monday Mike Tomlin was furious when Mason Rudolph had two botched snaps with his center. Those bad snaps, these two by J.C. Hassenauer and John Leglue, continued Tuesday. As you can imagine, Tomlin wasn’t pleased.

It’s time for the team to play someone else

The Steelers 2022 camp has been chippy at times, but there has also been a lot of jawing between the offense and defense. While not everything turns into a camp skirmish, there has definitely been a good amount of trash talking between offense and defense. This continued Tuesday when Connor Heyward chirping at the defense, only to have a defensive leader, Minkah Fitzpatrick, chirp right back.

Just throw Pickens the ball

Of all the rookies, no one has had more hype attached to his game than George Pickens so far in training camp. Pickens has shown the attitude he showed while at the University of Georgia, and also the ability to make contested catches regularly against NFL competition. This trend continued with quarterbacks throwing his way, even when covered, as long as his look was the single coverage look.

Pickett with some rookie moments

Things had been going well for Kenny Pickett, and then a sequence happened Tuesday which reminded everyone he is still a rookie. Not only did he throw an interception during a team period, but he also lined up incorrectly on the very next snap. Welcome to the NFL, rookie.

Jaylen Warren showing his stuff

Outside of Pickens, the player who has been getting the most publicity has to be Jaylen Warren. Warren, an undrafted rookie running back, has been turning heads since he started getting an opportunity with the absence of Najee Harris. Warren has been touted for his work ethic, smarts, blitz pickup and running style, and he flashed some burst on Tuesday with a nifty 20+ yard run during the team period of practice.

Mitch settling in

There is little debate on who the No. 1 quarterback is throughout the first two weeks of practice, but there are even more signs of Mitch Trubisky settling in as the team’s offensive captain/leader. Reporters noted him showing more “attitude” during workouts.

Special Teams Update

This camp there haven’t been many updates on the Steelers’ special teams units, but there were reports on Chris Boswell nailing consecutive 52-yard field goals with plenty of leg to spare after Tuesday’s workout.

Also, in case you were wondering who the emergency holder was for the Steelers in 2022...

Injury Update

The Steelers only had one new injury after Tuesday’s workout, and that was an ankle injury to nose tackle Montravius Adams.

Following practice Mike Tomlin talked about the injury, and said it would need further evaluation. There is a good chance Adams will miss some time, and possibly the upcoming preseason game vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

Mike Tomlin Post-Practice Press Conference

Video

Photos

