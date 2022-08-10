The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Saint Vincent College for the first time since 2019, and fans have descended on Latrobe, PA in hopes of catching a glimpse of the 2022 team.

What went down during the latest training camp practice? That is where this article comes in. Check out all that was said, as well as photos and videos from the day’s workouts.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of questions marks across the roster, and it will take every practice and preseason game for the coaching staff to find a way to get answers to those questions. There were a lot of storylines to come out of Tuesday’s practice, and we highlight some of those below:

7 Shots

The offense was finally able to win a 7 Shots period, and how they did it was behind Mitch Trubisky going 3-of-4 in his repetitions in the drill. Outside of the outcome, it is worth noting the coaching staff gave Kenny Pickett two reps, while Mason Rudolph got just one lone rep to round out the drill.

Kendrick Green the LG1



2 running plays to start Seven Shots - don’t know if I’ve ever seen that before



Benny Snell was stopped the first time, scored in the second one, and spiked the ball hate in celebration — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 9, 2022

Trubisky 3-4 in Seven Shots, including a nice fade to Claypool at back of end zone. He also runs in his final attempt. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 9, 2022

By the way, #Steelers Offense took control of 7 Shots today. All 3 QB’s made plays.



Mitch Trubisky 3/4

Mason Rudolph 1/1

Kenny Pickett 1/2



Chase Claypool stood out — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) August 9, 2022

Practice moved up

The Steelers usually practice around 1pm ET, but with weather threatening, again, the team elected to move practice time up. There were rumors of the team heading back to Pittsburgh, but Tomlin, likely not wanting to cancel another public practice, elected to move the practice time up to 10:30am ET.

Couple of drops starting to fall at Latrobe. Hope everyone brought their rain coats! pic.twitter.com/FVYROW7l7H — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 9, 2022

Botched snaps continue

Monday Mike Tomlin was furious when Mason Rudolph had two botched snaps with his center. Those bad snaps, these two by J.C. Hassenauer and John Leglue, continued Tuesday. As you can imagine, Tomlin wasn’t pleased.

2 bad snaps - Hassenauer and Leglue - In one 11 on 11 series with Pickett. Tomlin was perturbed, especially after 2 botched snaps yesterday too — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 9, 2022

It’s time for the team to play someone else

The Steelers 2022 camp has been chippy at times, but there has also been a lot of jawing between the offense and defense. While not everything turns into a camp skirmish, there has definitely been a good amount of trash talking between offense and defense. This continued Tuesday when Connor Heyward chirping at the defense, only to have a defensive leader, Minkah Fitzpatrick, chirp right back.

Connor Heyward chirps about nobody wanting to hit him after team rep. From the sidelines from Minkah: “ nobody’s afraid to hit you. Trust me. I’m gonna flip your ass next time.” — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 9, 2022

Just throw Pickens the ball

Of all the rookies, no one has had more hype attached to his game than George Pickens so far in training camp. Pickens has shown the attitude he showed while at the University of Georgia, and also the ability to make contested catches regularly against NFL competition. This trend continued with quarterbacks throwing his way, even when covered, as long as his look was the single coverage look.

Rudolph with a 35-yd pass to Pickens, who has already earned his QBs’ respect in that if they see single coverage - even if it’s good — they all 3 seem to look his way and throw it up for him. More often than not (this time over JLayne) he makes the catch — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 9, 2022

3rd down team 11 on 11 drill. Trubisky went to Pickens 3 snaps in a row. — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 9, 2022

Pickett with some rookie moments

Things had been going well for Kenny Pickett, and then a sequence happened Tuesday which reminded everyone he is still a rookie. Not only did he throw an interception during a team period, but he also lined up incorrectly on the very next snap. Welcome to the NFL, rookie.

The Kenny Pickett experience:



- Took second team reps and had a TD in 7 shots

-threw a pick in team period

-lined up wrong on the next play



Stuff like this happens, doesn’t mean he’s not ready for preseason action, just a typical rookie rollercoaster. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 9, 2022

Jaylen Warren showing his stuff

Outside of Pickens, the player who has been getting the most publicity has to be Jaylen Warren. Warren, an undrafted rookie running back, has been turning heads since he started getting an opportunity with the absence of Najee Harris. Warren has been touted for his work ethic, smarts, blitz pickup and running style, and he flashed some burst on Tuesday with a nifty 20+ yard run during the team period of practice.

Rookie RB Jaylen Warren just burst out for 25 yards in a team run period. Took four guys to bring him down. He’s continued to have a good camp. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 9, 2022

Mitch settling in

There is little debate on who the No. 1 quarterback is throughout the first two weeks of practice, but there are even more signs of Mitch Trubisky settling in as the team’s offensive captain/leader. Reporters noted him showing more “attitude” during workouts.

I've noticed that Mitch Trubisky getting a little more attitude in his game. When I say that I mean he's not afraid to tell a receiver they screwed up. Did that to Pickens today when the two missed on a pass. So, I guess that means he's getting more comfortable — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 9, 2022

Special Teams Update

This camp there haven’t been many updates on the Steelers’ special teams units, but there were reports on Chris Boswell nailing consecutive 52-yard field goals with plenty of leg to spare after Tuesday’s workout.

Boswell making consecutive 52-yd FGs with plenty of leg to spare — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 9, 2022

Also, in case you were wondering who the emergency holder was for the Steelers in 2022...

Since I know you care, the emergency holder appears to be Gunner Olszewski — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 9, 2022

Injury Update

The Steelers only had one new injury after Tuesday’s workout, and that was an ankle injury to nose tackle Montravius Adams.

Montravius Adam’s just left practice on cart. Doesn’t look bad. But … — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 9, 2022

Following practice Mike Tomlin talked about the injury, and said it would need further evaluation. There is a good chance Adams will miss some time, and possibly the upcoming preseason game vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

The only new injury from practice today was Montravius Adams, who is being evaluated for an ankle injury. — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) August 9, 2022

Mike Tomlin Post-Practice Press Conference

Coach Tomlin talks about Tuesday's #SteelersCamp practice, shuffling the schedule + more. pic.twitter.com/ff1G1ONJSC — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) August 9, 2022

#Steelers practice underway early due to incoming weather. Diontae Johnson not participating after an minor injury yesterday. ⁦@KDKA⁩ pic.twitter.com/1qmgHf7q3Z — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) August 9, 2022

