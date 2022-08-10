8 players mentioned by Mike Tomlin following Tuesday’s training camp practice

As the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers continue to practice for training camp in Latrobe on Tuesday, we were also graced with a media session from head coach Mike Tomlin. For that reason, it’s time for another installment of the “players mentioned” article. Remember these are current players where a specific question was asked during the Q&A period.

Isaiahh Loudermilk

One player who looks like a different person than his rookie season last year is defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk. Coach Tomlin was asked about his growth from year one to year two and where Loudermilk is right now.

“I think he’s taking the step that we would anticipate. But obviously there’s a lot of ball out in front of him and us, so that remains to be seen, but he’s done a great job of shaping his body. He came highly conditioned for his position. And so, he has positioned himself to do the things that we expect guys like him to do. Second lap around the track, with the knowledge of the journey and a certain level of expectation, at least culturally, of what we’re trying to do from an environmental standpoint, is a leg up for these guys, and we expect those players to come with it.”

Chase Claypool

Before practice, wide receiver Chase Claypool mentioned he had been working on diagnosing defenses and watching film with former wide receiver Brandon Marshall. Coach Tomlin was asked if he’s seen an improvement in that area in just the short time of training camp.

“He’s missed some time, and so he’s just getting his feet under him. I don’t know that those things have revealed themselves to this point.”

George Pickens

A player who has continued to turn heads now into the third week of training camp is the Steelers second-round draft pick George Pickens. Coach Tomlin was asked, with the extra reps Pickens has received due to others being injured, how he has progressed since the beginning of training camp.

“He’s continually getting better, he is.”

Jaylen Warren & Master Teague III

One of the bigger underdog stories at Steelers training camp is UDFA running back Jaylen Warren. Coach Tomlin was asked his thoughts about him coming into training camp and making plays. In his response, Coach Tomlin also mentioned running back Master Teague.

“You know, one man’s misfortune is another man’s opportunity. We say that often and we mean it. There’s an attrition component to this process and we don’t waste time worrying about the time missed. We’re focusing on things, as you mentioned, a guy like Jalen [Warren] getting additional reps, a guy like Master Teague [III] getting on a moving train and getting an opportunity to show what he’s capable of. These are awesome days and opportunities for young people.”

Cam Sutton

Cornerback Cameron Sutton continues to be known as a player with a high football IQ. Coach Tomlin was asked about the ‘above the neck’ play of Sutton and if there is a tangible way that he can see it on the field.

“It always has been. I think back to the night I met Cam Sutton, the day before his pro day, when he was coming out of Tennessee. We met with him, as we do. We talked schematics, he got on the board, he drew up all 22, he talked in a real global sense. And Kevin Colbert and I just looked at each other. His global football knowledge and awareness and his ability to articulate it is unique, has been unique, and it shows up often in his play. Not only in his play, but his communication helps others”

Derrek Tuszka

One interesting position to watch the depth chart for the Steelers is at outside linebacker and who will be the third rotational player. Coach Tomlin was asked what he likes about Derrek Tuszka as a player in the third outside linebacker role.

“He’s working. He’s working with a group of others to distinguish themselves, and so we’ll just keep snapping the ball and seeing what those guys do, but not enough yet to speak in the manner in which you reference.”

Mitch Trubisky

With the Steelers top two receivers coming into 2022 both missing time, there is an opportunity for the quarterbacks to develop some chemistry with the other receivers. Coach Tomlin was asked about the chemistry between Mitch Trubisky and the aforementioned George Pickens.

“I think it’s reasonable to expect chemistry to develop with all guys. We’re working here and we’re working here daily.”

Mike Tomlin’s media session can be seen below: