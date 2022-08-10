Steelers Burning Questions: Preseason Confidence Edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the start of the 2022 preseason when the Seattle Seahawks come to town this Saturday night. Ahead of the craziness that is the start of the Steelers actually playing games, although it’s the preseason, there are several questions I had for the fan base.

In the DraftKings NFL Reacts survey below, I ask the following questions:

Are you confident in the direction of the team?

Do you approve of new GM Omar Khan in the small sample size this year?

Yes

No

Too early to tell

Who will lead the defense in tackles in 2022?

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Cam Heyward

Devin Bush

Myles Jack

Other

Who will have the most touchdown receptions in 2022?

Chase Claypool

Diontae Johnson

Pat Freiermuth

George Pickens

Other

Be sure to vote on the questions in the polls below, and as always let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!! Let us know why you voted the way you did, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they press on throughout cap and prepare for the preseason action to start!

