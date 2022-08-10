Steelers 2022 Training Camp Tracker: Tracking Wednesday’s practice

As they continue their third week in Latrobe for 2022 training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers are getting back on the field at St. Vincent College to prepare for their first preseason matchup. For the second-straight day practice has been moved up to 10:30 AM.

After being forced to hold training camp at Heinz Field the last two seasons, the Steelers are back in Latrobe for four weeks before breaking camp the day before their second preseason game.

When it comes to the training camp schedule, it is much more known than it was the last two years. The Steelers will continue with practice until Thursday before a closed practice on Friday ahead of their first preseason game. The team is not scheduled to practice on any Sundays, but all other days of the week will see activities of some kind. For those hoping to attend practice at St. Vincent, make sure you reserve your free tickets through Ticketmaster.

Check out the information below as the players hit the field in preparation for the 2022 season, starting with some player interviews before practice if available. If any additional information or reports become available, they will be updated below. Posts will come mostly in chronological order with new updates at the bottom.

Due to the threat of inclement weather in the area, we will practice at 10:30 AM at @MySaintVincent on Wednesday. Practice is open to the public.



Digital tickets for the 1:55 PM practice will be honored. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 10, 2022

Steelers in shells this morning — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 10, 2022

Diontae Johnson not practicing again due to his hip flexor injury. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 10, 2022

Marcus Allen still out too — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 10, 2022

Diontae Johnson (hip) not practicing. Don’t see Montravius Adam’s (ankle) at all. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 10, 2022

A couple of former teammates, Tim Worley and @merrilhoge, hanging out @steelers practice. pic.twitter.com/U37Ld5LAXf — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) August 10, 2022

Kevin Dotson (ankle) also not practicing today. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 10, 2022

Zach Gentry not going through drills with the TEs. He also missed yesterday. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 10, 2022

Najee Harris is going through individual drills with the RBs. He sat out more than a week after getting stepped on last Monday. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 10, 2022

Mitch Trubisky almost picked on back to back seven shot drills other two reps were incomplete. 0-4. Awful reps — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 10, 2022

Mason Rudolph two touchdowns on seven shots — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 10, 2022

Mason Rudolph 2 for 2 with the twos. Pickett 0 for 1. Boykin made a great one handed grab for one of Rudolph’s two TD passes. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 10, 2022

Defense wins 7 shots 5-2, but both TDs were thrown by Mason Rudolph. Mitch Trubisky was nearly picked off two reps in a row.



Trubisky: 0/4

Rudolph: 2/2

Pickett: 0/1 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 10, 2022

#Steelers 7 shots

-Trubisky roll inc good coverage Witherspoon

-Trubisky inc PBU Joseph

-Trubisky inc near Spillane INT

-Trubisky too far for Austin fade

-Mason fade 1-Hand catch Boykin TD

-Mason TD White stop route

-Pickett inc Sternberger, little off target @937theFan — Jeff Hathhorn (@jhathhorn) August 10, 2022

Anthony McFarland with a great route on Robert Spillane. Toe taps for the grab. Impressive win in 1v1.



McFarland gets a shout from Mike Tomlin ‘HELL YEAH 26” — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 10, 2022

Calvin Austin beats Chris Steele on a deep route and Kenny Pickett airs it out for 30 yards but Austin drops it. Great throw. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 10, 2022

Alex Highsmith still out today, along with Marcus Allen, Genard Avery and Ulysses Gilbert. Gilbert has a walking boot on his right foot. Miles Killebrew has full shoulder pads on. Getting used to carrying them again. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 10, 2022

Najee Harris doing sprints in the middle of the field right now. Getting closer. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 10, 2022

Mitch airs it out to Conner Heyward on a sail route and Heyward makes an over the shoulder sliding grab. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 10, 2022

George Pickens beats Ahkello Witherspoon 35 yards down the field and gets the ball from Mitch. Pretty throw and catch. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 10, 2022

Tuszka gets kudos for staying with Jaylen Warren on an out and up the sideline deep. Next play, Conner Heyward beats Donovan Stiner on a go-route — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 10, 2022

Tyler Vaughns beats Minkah Fitzpatrick on a wheel route. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 10, 2022

Chris Steele with great coverage on Calvin Austin on one rep.



Then on the next rep, Austin rips back inside of him and gets wide open.



That’s been a fun battle. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 10, 2022

Delontae Scott continues to flash. Would have blown up a jet sweep to Steven Sims. Might be the leader in the clubhouse for OLB4 at this point. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 10, 2022

Karl Joseph having a really nice day. Has broken up 3 passes and looks great in the run team drill. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 10, 2022

Pressley Harvin III having a good camp. Looking good here in the live punt drill. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 10, 2022

Impressive showing by Pressley Harvin today. Consistent the entire time. Just booted some moon balls. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 10, 2022

Mitch Trubisky airs it out 35 yards down the field to try and find Anthony Miller but Ahkello Witherspoon has great coverage and knocks it out for a PBU. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 10, 2022

Mitch Trubisky hits George Pickens on a dig route as Pickens skies to corral the football. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 10, 2022

Trubisky not having a banner day so far. Pass under pressure team period he underthrows Anthony Miller on a deep route. Next play he goes to throw the ball and the ball slips out of the back of his hands. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 10, 2022

Delontae Scott nearly gets a pick after batting down a tunnel screen. He keeps flashing. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 10, 2022

Kenny Pickett gets chased out of the pocket by Tuzar Skipper and then fires it 15 yards downfield on the move to Miles Boykin. Pickett’s natural on the run. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 10, 2022

Kenny Pickett airs a 35 yard back shoulder throw to Javon McKinley for a nice pitch and catch. Pickett put it right where he should have. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 10, 2022

Levi Wallace with a nice pass breakup as Trubisky tries to air it out on a corner route. Nearly picked on a disguised two-high look. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 10, 2022

Nice long completion from Pickett followed soon after by another almost-INTed pass by Trubisky — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 10, 2022

TJ Watt sacks Mitch Trubisky. He doesn’t get a ton of reps but when he does, well, he wrecks things — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 10, 2022

TJ just ate Chuks lunch on a 3rd and line to gain period. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 10, 2022

Kenny Pickett’s playmaking is flashing itself today. Made a nice throw rolling out his left to find Steven Sims.



He’s looked natural even under duress. Might’ve had a rough day yesterday but he’s bouncing back. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 10, 2022

Tomlin all over C Nate Gilliam got another bad snap. So I guess we know who to blame with the Rudolph two bad snaps earlier in week — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 10, 2022

A lot of Kenny Pickett’s throws on the run are would-be sacks, but it’s still given him an opportunity to showcase his mobility. Those two things are the best parts of his game. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 10, 2022

WR Gunner Olszewski and TE Connor Heyward have looked better in the receiving game than I’d anticipated during camp. Could have bigger roles than maybe thought. — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 10, 2022

Javon McKinley with a wrap on his left shoulder. His day might be done. pic.twitter.com/yaXlB73dn8 — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 10, 2022

Earlier, Connor Heyward beat the DB on a go route for a nice 35-yard reception from Mitch Trubisky in one-on-one work. He’s been impressive. https://t.co/LQxliF8DDS — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 10, 2022

Another long catch for Connor Heyward down the right sideline in 7-on-7, this time on a throw by Mason Rudolph. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 10, 2022

That’s by my crude count about 26 seasons worth of Steelers starting experience in the secondary (Minkah, Ike, Sutton, Edmunds) pic.twitter.com/c5Bz1hAOW6 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 10, 2022

Kenny Pickett hooks up with Tyler Snead for a 60 yard TD. Gorgeous throw by Pickett that 40+ air yards. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 10, 2022