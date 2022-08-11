The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Saint Vincent College for the first time since 2019, and fans have descended on Latrobe, PA in hopes of catching a glimpse of the 2022 team.

What went down during the latest training camp practice? That is where this article comes in. Check out all that was said, as well as photos and videos from the day’s workouts.

Here we go...

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of questions marks across the roster, and it will take every practice and preseason game for the coaching staff to find a way to get answers to those questions. There were a lot of storylines to come out of Tuesday’s practice, and we highlight some of those below:

Players Still Out

Another practice, and another day when the organization decided to move the start time up to 10:30am ET due to inclement weather predicted in the afternoon. The early start didn’t have anything to do with players who were sitting out due to some sort of injury. The list is long...

Diontae Johnson (hip) not practicing. Don’t see Montravius Adam’s (ankle) at all. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 10, 2022

Kevin Dotson (ankle) also not practicing today. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 10, 2022

Zach Gentry not going through drills with the TEs. He also missed yesterday. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 10, 2022

Najee Harris is going through individual drills with the RBs. He sat out more than a week after getting stepped on last Monday. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 10, 2022

Alex Highsmith still out today, along with Marcus Allen, Genard Avery and Ulysses Gilbert. Gilbert has a walking boot on his right foot. Miles Killebrew has full shoulder pads on. Getting used to carrying them again. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 10, 2022

7 Shots

The Steelers offense left a lot out there in the standard 7 Shots drill...we’ll just leave it at that.

Mitch Trubisky almost picked on back to back seven shot drills other two reps were incomplete. 0-4. Awful reps — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 10, 2022

Mason Rudolph 2 for 2 with the twos. Pickett 0 for 1. Boykin made a great one handed grab for one of Rudolph’s two TD passes. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 10, 2022

Defense wins 7 shots 5-2, but both TDs were thrown by Mason Rudolph. Mitch Trubisky was nearly picked off two reps in a row.



Trubisky: 0/4

Rudolph: 2/2

Pickett: 0/1 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 10, 2022

LB 1-on-1

Derrek Tuszka, who is seeing increased repetitions due to Alex Highsmith being out with a rib injury, has been showing some good coverage skills during training camp.

Tuszka gets kudos for staying with Jaylen Warren on an out and up the sideline deep. Next play, Conner Heyward beats Donovan Stiner on a go-route — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 10, 2022

Not Trubisky’s best day

Every quarterback has had bad days throughout the first 2+ weeks of training camp, and Mitch Trubisky had one of those days on Wednesday. Trubisky not only had awful reps during the 7 Shots period of practice, but had other miscues along the way as well.

Trubisky not having a banner day so far. Pass under pressure team period he underthrows Anthony Miller on a deep route. Next play he goes to throw the ball and the ball slips out of the back of his hands. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 10, 2022

While Kenny Pickett was making a notable play, Trubisky’s play was notable for all the wrong reasons.

Nice long completion from Pickett followed soon after by another almost-INTed pass by Trubisky — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 10, 2022

T.J. Watt doing T.J. Watt things

Don’t get too mad at Chuks Okorafor, the dude has to line up across the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year every practice. Iron sharpens iron, right?

TJ just ate Chuks lunch on a 3rd and line to gain period. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 10, 2022

Connor Heyward turning heads

The Steelers’ 2022 6th Round pick has been showing he is more than just versatile. In fact, he is showing he can be a viable threat in multiple ways. Heyward was a factor again on Wednesday, catching passes from multiple quarterbacks for big gains.

Earlier, Connor Heyward beat the DB on a go route for a nice 35-yard reception from Mitch Trubisky in one-on-one work. He’s been impressive. https://t.co/LQxliF8DDS — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 10, 2022

Another long catch for Connor Heyward down the right sideline in 7-on-7, this time on a throw by Mason Rudolph. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 10, 2022

Bad snaps continue

Another day, more bad snaps. This time, Mike Tomlin was singling out Nate Gilliam as the man who was making all the mistakes at center.

Tomlin all over C Nate Gilliam got another bad snap. So I guess we know who to blame with the Rudolph two bad snaps earlier in week — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 10, 2022

Pickett showing his skill set

The below tweet will make most fans roll their eyes, considering some of Pickett’s plays were made after “would-be sacks”. But when playing being the 3rd string offensive line, Pickett is still be allowed to show off his skill set, and mobility, to the coaching staff.

A lot of Kenny Pickett’s throws on the run are would-be sacks, but it’s still given him an opportunity to showcase his mobility. Those two things are the best parts of his game. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 10, 2022

Gunner O showing more than returner skills

Gunner Olszewski was signed and most fans thought he was nothing more than a special teams ace; however, he has proven he could be a viable option at wide receiver. There will be some fans who scoff at that thought, but just think how Ray-Ray McCloud had a role last season after JuJu Smith-Schuster was injured.

WR Gunner Olszewski and TE Connor Heyward have looked better in the receiving game than I’d anticipated during camp. Could have bigger roles than maybe thought. — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 10, 2022

2-Minute Drill

The Steelers finished practice with some two-minute work. Mason Rudolph worked with the first team, while Kenny Pickett was given second team reps. On a day when the offense didn’t do much, they did plenty during the two-minute drill. Both quarterbacks orchestrated touchdown drives, Rudolph’s drive was capped off by an awesome catch by George Pickens in the end zone.

Mason Rudolph airs one out to George Pickens in a two-minute drill, moves the ball about 30 yards, then Pickens makes an impressive one-handed, contested catch in the end zone on the next play. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 10, 2022

Holy shit. George Pickens. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 10, 2022

Offense is literally off and running in the two-min drill.



First play of the next one, Kenny Pickett hits Jaylen Warren for pass in the flat and he turns it into a long run. Next play, Pickett hit Steven Sims over the middle in the end zone for a score. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 10, 2022

Ok Mason Rudolph gets 1sr team reps in the competitive 2 min simulation drill. That’s notable, I think



Start at own 40, 1:39 left, 1 timeout.



Mason scored in 4 plays vs 1st team defense. Pickens had the 2 big plays including the TD — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 10, 2022

4 plays. 60 yards. Rudolph TD to Pickens. 2 min drill — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 10, 2022

Mason Rudolph scored in four plays, Kenny Pickett in two plays. Impressive showing by the offense to end practice. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 10, 2022

Here is a still image of George Pickens’ one-handed TD catch:

Steelers receiver George Pickens with another gem of a catch tipping the ball to himself then pulling in this one-handed touchdown catch over Levi Wallace during the two-minute drill at the end of practice at Saint Vincent College. pic.twitter.com/GYKZzi4nXM — Charles Palla (@ChazPalla) August 10, 2022

Sign of things to come?

How will the Steelers handle their quarterbacks on Saturday night when the Seattle Seahawks come to town? Here is one thought on what it might look like...

How the Steelers divvied up reps on their two-minute drill suggest that Mitch Trubisky will start followed by Mason Rudolph through the end of the first half and then Kenny Pickett in the second half at some point. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 10, 2022

Mike Tomlin Post-Practice Comments

Mike Tomlin’s post practice opening remarks. “We got out ahead of Doppler” in moving practice to morning pic.twitter.com/bcLo7Kv1wu — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 10, 2022

Video

George Pickens warming up as Diontae Johnson watches. pic.twitter.com/OBN33fxAwD — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 10, 2022

Photos

That’s by my crude count about 26 seasons worth of Steelers starting experience in the secondary (Minkah, Ike, Sutton, Edmunds) pic.twitter.com/c5Bz1hAOW6 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 10, 2022

A couple of former teammates, Tim Worley and @merrilhoge, hanging out @steelers practice. pic.twitter.com/U37Ld5LAXf — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) August 10, 2022