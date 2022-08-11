 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers 2022 Training Camp Recap, Day 13: Steelers offense impressive in two-minute drill

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Training Camp, and it is time to check out what went down during the latest practice!

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Saint Vincent College for the first time since 2019, and fans have descended on Latrobe, PA in hopes of catching a glimpse of the 2022 team.

What went down during the latest training camp practice? That is where this article comes in. Check out all that was said, as well as photos and videos from the day’s workouts.

Here we go...

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of questions marks across the roster, and it will take every practice and preseason game for the coaching staff to find a way to get answers to those questions. There were a lot of storylines to come out of Tuesday’s practice, and we highlight some of those below:

Players Still Out

Another practice, and another day when the organization decided to move the start time up to 10:30am ET due to inclement weather predicted in the afternoon. The early start didn’t have anything to do with players who were sitting out due to some sort of injury. The list is long...

7 Shots

The Steelers offense left a lot out there in the standard 7 Shots drill...we’ll just leave it at that.

LB 1-on-1

Derrek Tuszka, who is seeing increased repetitions due to Alex Highsmith being out with a rib injury, has been showing some good coverage skills during training camp.

Not Trubisky’s best day

Every quarterback has had bad days throughout the first 2+ weeks of training camp, and Mitch Trubisky had one of those days on Wednesday. Trubisky not only had awful reps during the 7 Shots period of practice, but had other miscues along the way as well.

While Kenny Pickett was making a notable play, Trubisky’s play was notable for all the wrong reasons.

T.J. Watt doing T.J. Watt things

Don’t get too mad at Chuks Okorafor, the dude has to line up across the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year every practice. Iron sharpens iron, right?

Connor Heyward turning heads

The Steelers’ 2022 6th Round pick has been showing he is more than just versatile. In fact, he is showing he can be a viable threat in multiple ways. Heyward was a factor again on Wednesday, catching passes from multiple quarterbacks for big gains.

Bad snaps continue

Another day, more bad snaps. This time, Mike Tomlin was singling out Nate Gilliam as the man who was making all the mistakes at center.

Pickett showing his skill set

The below tweet will make most fans roll their eyes, considering some of Pickett’s plays were made after “would-be sacks”. But when playing being the 3rd string offensive line, Pickett is still be allowed to show off his skill set, and mobility, to the coaching staff.

Gunner O showing more than returner skills

Gunner Olszewski was signed and most fans thought he was nothing more than a special teams ace; however, he has proven he could be a viable option at wide receiver. There will be some fans who scoff at that thought, but just think how Ray-Ray McCloud had a role last season after JuJu Smith-Schuster was injured.

2-Minute Drill

The Steelers finished practice with some two-minute work. Mason Rudolph worked with the first team, while Kenny Pickett was given second team reps. On a day when the offense didn’t do much, they did plenty during the two-minute drill. Both quarterbacks orchestrated touchdown drives, Rudolph’s drive was capped off by an awesome catch by George Pickens in the end zone.

Here is a still image of George Pickens’ one-handed TD catch:

Sign of things to come?

How will the Steelers handle their quarterbacks on Saturday night when the Seattle Seahawks come to town? Here is one thought on what it might look like...

Mike Tomlin Post-Practice Comments

Video

Photos

