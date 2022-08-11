Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Thursday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

The War Room: Previewing the undercard and title fight for Steelers starting spots

Roster spot battles are all the rage in NFL training camps right now. In Pittsburgh, it seems like a very intense year of competition. Which are the biggest and what are the others to take notice of? This will be one of the topics discussed as BTSC invites you to heck out our Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matt Peverell in The Steelers War Room. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers in an attempt to put you in the mind of Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, Andy Weidl, Sheldon White and Dan Colbert when it comes to personnel.

Rundown of the show:

Steelers starters now and later

Know Your Enemy: Steelers will try to sink the Seahawks in Preseason Week 1

It’s time once again to become a scout for the Steelers before their latest game. This time around, we get to know more about the Seahawks of Seattle in the latest edition of Know Your Enemy. It’s the show where Geoffrey Benedict and Shannon White break down the upcoming opponent for the black-and-gold. This week, Geoff and Bryan Anthony Davis, subbing for Shannon, welcome Seahawks analyst Brett Davern of Take 12.

News and Notes

A look at the 2022 Seahawks

Special Guest: Brett Davern of Bleav’s Take 12

The Steelers Stat Geek: Expectations for preseason Week 1, individually and collectively

Now that the Steelers are suiting up on Saturday, expectations are great for the team and for each and everyone of the 90 looking to make the Men of Steel 53. What are those expectations. Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join BTSC’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Preseason Expectations

