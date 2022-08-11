Steelers 2022 Training Camp Tracker: Tracking Thursday’s practice

As they continue their third week in Latrobe for 2022 training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers are getting back on the field at St. Vincent College for their last open practice before their first preseason matchup.

After being forced to hold training camp at Heinz Field the last two seasons, the Steelers are back in Latrobe for four weeks before breaking camp the day before their second preseason game.

When it comes to the training camp schedule, it is much more known than it was the last two years. The Steelers will continue with practice today before a closed practice on Friday ahead of their first preseason game. The team is not scheduled to practice on any Sundays, but all other days of the week will see activities of some kind. For those hoping to attend practice at St. Vincent, make sure you reserve your free tickets through Ticketmaster.

Check out the information below as the players hit the field in preparation for the 2022 season, starting with some player interviews before practice if available. If any additional information or reports become available, they will be updated below. Posts will come mostly in chronological order with new updates at the bottom.

New Steelers starting RG James Daniels on how the starting OL is increasingly gelling over camp pic.twitter.com/p7FliucqYU — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 11, 2022

Mitch Trubisky wants to and expects to play in the Steelers preseason opener Saturday pic.twitter.com/3EsUAhBrp8 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 11, 2022

Mitch Trubisky: “it’s easy to have chemistry with George Pickens; he has such great talent” — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 11, 2022

Mason Rudolph knows the games (even preseason) mean a lot in terms of evaluation pic.twitter.com/wqNv72zyXE — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 11, 2022

Steelers in full pads today. Very unusual a couple days before a preseason game — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 11, 2022

Doesn't look like Alex Highsmith, Derek Watt and Diontae Johnson are practicing today. Safe to say none are playing Saturday. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 11, 2022

Najee Harris is in full pads today for the first time since getting his foot stepped on last Monday. Diontae Johnson (hip flexor) has shoulder pads but no leg pads today. Chase Claypool (shoulder) isn’t practicing. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 11, 2022

Trubisky goes 3-4 in Seven Shots. Last one nearly was complete to Pickens but Tomlin over rules. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 11, 2022

Pickett goes 1-2 getting score on end around to 89. Rudolph 0-1 as 15 gets hand on ball but can’t contain it. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 11, 2022

Offense wins 7 shots, 4-3



Mitch Trubisky looked to have gone 4/4 to start, but Mike Tomlin overruled on a would-be catch by George Pickens.



Pickett, who took second-string reps, went 1/2 with a toss to Gunner Olszewski.



Rudolph went 0/1 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 11, 2022

Steelers are tackling live today. I must say I'm a little surprised — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 11, 2022

Steelers laying down hard hits today in some DB on WR live tackling drills. A non-traditional way to prep for a preseason game happening in two days. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 11, 2022

Najee Harris cheering on Gunner Olszewski before he takes on Minkah in the live tackling drill, “COME ON WHITE CHOCOLATE.”



Minkah won both reps, including flipping him up on the second time through. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 11, 2022

Master Teague might lack elite speed…but man is he a hard runner. Became the offensive star of a 1 on 1 runner/tackler drill by bulling people over, impressing Mike Tomlin — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 11, 2022

This is an energetic practice to say the very least. Master Teague and Mark Robinson just went three rounds in backs on backers. Teague won the first, Robinson won the second, and there was a big disagreement over who won the third. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 11, 2022

Kevin Rader limps off after first team run. A physical practice today. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 11, 2022

Arguably the highlight drill of camp. Full passed open-field tackling 1 on 1. Mike Tomlin, the big crowd on hand and players on both sides were very much into each rep of WRs/RBs vs. DBs pic.twitter.com/jKhHXr2820 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 11, 2022

Tyson Alualu is on the field taking part in first-team base defense for first time in camp. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 11, 2022

Fantasy football alert: Jaylen Warren with a nifty-quick run up the middle. This kid is the real deal. Hits the hole hard and fast. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 11, 2022

Haven’t seen Benny Snell at practice today. He left yesterday with a pretty big wrap on his right knee. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 11, 2022

Another 10-yard run for Warren right up the middle. Explodes through the line of scrimmage. He has a real shot of being No. 2 on this team. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 11, 2022

Through two and a half weeks of camp, Jaylen Warren isn’t just a flash in the pan. He’s proving to have real staying power. Preseason games will be a big indicator. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 11, 2022

Matt Canada counseling rookie TE Connor Heyward during practice pic.twitter.com/vYeoAqrwjW — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 11, 2022

Devin Bush up the middle would have been a sack of Trubisky. Came right off the snap. Play before that, the offense got Spillane matched up on Freiermuth. Easy completion over the middle. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 11, 2022

So, Minkah Fitzpatrick up at the line of scrimmage as the nickel corner and Cam Sutton slides back to free safety. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 11, 2022

Ahkello Witherspoon drops an INT thrown by Trubisky in 11 on 11 third-down drill — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 11, 2022

Trubisky finds Austin on Cover-2 in the hole and he cuts back inside and takes it to the end zone. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 11, 2022

Mitch Trubisky just hit Steven Sims for a 75-yard catch-and-run TD. Pass went about 20 yards and then Sims turned on the jets for the score. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 11, 2022

Jaylen Warren with another solid run. Breaks into the secondary, spins and keeps going. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 11, 2022

Now it’s Jaylen Warren’s turn. He breaks out for a 70-yard run. Granted, the whistle was blown a couple times, but he kept running and shook out of a couple half-hearted DB tackles. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 11, 2022

Mike Tomlin didn’t get out in front of Doppler today, and some big drops are starting to fall at St.Vincent with potentially more on the way. pic.twitter.com/fDM5lPfbh9 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 11, 2022

Nice throw by Trubisky backed up inside the 20 to McFarland down the sideline against Spillane. Again, when he's on the field in coverage, it's a mismatch, especially in that matchup in a race. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 11, 2022

Position coach Mike Sullivan and the QBs always convene for this ritual after the end of every practice. Push-ups are done by some. pic.twitter.com/2euFudlA9G — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 11, 2022