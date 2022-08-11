Steelers make an offseason roster move by swapping wide receivers

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to tweak their 90-man offseason roster as they prepare for their first preseason game this Saturday night when the Seattle Seahawks invade Pittsburgh. As it commonplace in the NFL, players who are banged up are often waived injured to get someone healthy on the roster to get through these exhibition games.

The Steelers did just that Thursday when they waived Javon McKinley injured and signed wide receiver Christian Blake to take his spot on the roster.

This comes from the Pittsburgh Steelers official Twitter account:

We have signed WR Christian Blake and waived/injured WR Javon McKinley. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 11, 2022

Blake was an undrafted rookie free agent (UDFA) in 2018 by the Atlanta Falcons out of Northern Illinois, and he bounced between the practice squad and the active roster until he signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2022. He was waived by the Cardinals on August 2nd of this year.

In his career, Blake has participated in 41 total games catching 28 passes for 257 yards and no scores.

Blake will likely get some playing time this Saturday night considering many players, like Diontae Johnson who has a hip flexor injury, won’t be playing much, if at all. He now will be vying for repetitions against the other players on the Steelers’ wide receiver depth chart.

This is far from the last move made on the 90-man offseason roster, so be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of training camp and the three game preseason.