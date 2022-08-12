The Pittsburgh Steelers are taking the field for the first time of the 2022 preseason. In fact, there will be a number of firsts on Saturday with players such as Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, George Pickens, and many more putting on a Steelers uniform to face another NFL opponent for the first time. It will also be the first game in the newly named Acrisure Stadium.

Will the Steelers offense look significantly different in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era? Will the Steelers offensive line show improvement from an underwhelming 2021 season? Will the defense continue to bring the pressure regardless of which players are on the field?

This Saturday will answer these questions as the Steelers look to start their 2022 season, albeit just the preseason, on a positive note. Make sure you get all the information you need below so you can enjoy the Steelers Week 1 preseason game. The latest odds are per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 1 Preseason:

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Detroit Lions

Date: Saturday, August 13th

Kickoff: 7:00 P.M. ET

Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

Odds: Pittsburgh (-3.5); O/U (36.5)

Weather: Live weather update

TV Channel: Broadcast nationally on NFL Network and locally on KDKA-TV and other Steelers preseason affiliates with Bob Pompeani and Charlie Batch as commentators and Missi Matthews as the sideline reporter. A list of Steelers preseason affiliates can be seen HERE for stations carrying the game in various cities in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Alaska, and Mexico.

*NOTE: For those watching the game on NFL Network, there is another preseason game scheduled to appear at 9 PM, so the entire Steelers game is not likely to be shown. For those out-of-market viewers, an online option for streaming or catching the game on the radio should be something you prepare for if you are trying to catch the entire game.

Online: NFL+ offers all out of market preseason games with a paid subscription. fuboTV also allows you to stream NFL games online with a subscription. NFL Game Center will update the action on a play-by-play basis.

Radio: Steeler Nation Radio with Bill Hillgrove, Craig Wolfley, and Max Starks. The broadcast will be live on WDVE 102.5 FM and WBGG 970 AM in the Pittsburgh area or check the list of Steelers Radio Affiliates. Viewers can listen anywhere in the world online via Steelers.com, but the Steelers Official Mobile App does have geographical restrictions. The Steelers broadcast is also available on Westwood One radio, XM Radio and Sirius Radio on channel 225.

