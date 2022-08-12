 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steelers 2022 Training Camp Recap, Day 14: Jaylen Warren still turning heads

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Training Camp, and it is time to check out what went down during the latest practice!

By Jeff.Hartman
/ new
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Saint Vincent College for the first time since 2019, and fans have descended on Latrobe, PA in hopes of catching a glimpse of the 2022 team.

What went down during the latest training camp practice? That is where this article comes in. Check out all that was said, as well as photos and videos from the day’s workouts.

Here we go...

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of questions marks across the roster, and it will take every practice and preseason game for the coaching staff to find a way to get answers to those questions. There were a lot of storylines to come out of Wednesday’s practice, and we highlight some of those below:

Full Pads

Despite the Steelers preparing for their preseason game this Saturday vs. the Seattle Seahawks, the team had a full pad, and live tackling, practice Thursday. Rare just a few days before a game.

Physical Practice

The thing about Thursday’s practice wasn’t just how they were wearing pads, but the fact it was extremely physical. It’s safe to say it is time for the Steelers to start hitting players who aren’t their teammates.

7 Shots

Your daily update of 7 Shots, which the offense won. A rare win for the group.

None Participants

Here is a look at some of the players who didn’t participate in practice.

More Pickens Praise

George Pickens is getting rave reviews from everyone at camp, including the guy who will most likely be throwing him the football this season.

Jaylen Warren continues to make plays

Of all the players who have impressed so far this training camp, few have done it with the consistency of Jaylen Warren. Warren isn’t just a flash in the pan, but has shown the amount of staying power which have some thinking he could be the backup running back in 2022.

Preseason not meaningless

While most fans view the preseason as totally meaningless, the players realize there is value in these games. Mason Rudolph, someone vying for starting repetitions, knows it more than most.

ILBs

An update on the inside linebackers. Devin Bush showed up in the early portions of practice, but Robert Spillane continues to be a liability in pass coverage. This dampens the thought of Spillane possibly taking over for Devin Bush alongside Myles Jack.

Big Plays Made

The Steelers offense might have its hiccups, but they were hitting some big plays in practice Thursday. Take a look at some of those...

New-Look Secondary

The Steelers will be able to have a very versatile secondary this season, and that started to flash at practice Thursday. According to reports, there was a series which had Minkah Fitzpatrick up at the line of scrimmage, and Cam Sutton back in the free safety position. Versatility is key with this defense in 2022.

Video

Photos

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...