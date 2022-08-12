The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Saint Vincent College for the first time since 2019, and fans have descended on Latrobe, PA in hopes of catching a glimpse of the 2022 team.

What went down during the latest training camp practice? That is where this article comes in. Check out all that was said, as well as photos and videos from the day’s workouts.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of questions marks across the roster, and it will take every practice and preseason game for the coaching staff to find a way to get answers to those questions. There were a lot of storylines to come out of Wednesday’s practice, and we highlight some of those below:

Full Pads

Despite the Steelers preparing for their preseason game this Saturday vs. the Seattle Seahawks, the team had a full pad, and live tackling, practice Thursday. Rare just a few days before a game.

Steelers in full pads today. Very unusual a couple days before a preseason game — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 11, 2022

Physical Practice

The thing about Thursday’s practice wasn’t just how they were wearing pads, but the fact it was extremely physical. It’s safe to say it is time for the Steelers to start hitting players who aren’t their teammates.

Master Teague might lack elite speed…but man is he a hard runner. Became the offensive star of a 1 on 1 runner/tackler drill by bulling people over, impressing Mike Tomlin — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 11, 2022

Najee Harris cheering on Gunner Olszewski before he takes on Minkah in the live tackling drill, “COME ON WHITE CHOCOLATE.”



Minkah won both reps, including flipping him up on the second time through. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 11, 2022

This is an energetic practice to say the very least. Master Teague and Mark Robinson just went three rounds in backs on backers. Teague won the first, Robinson won the second, and there was a big disagreement over who won the third. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 11, 2022

Kevin Rader limps off after first team run. A physical practice today. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 11, 2022

7 Shots

Your daily update of 7 Shots, which the offense won. A rare win for the group.

Trubisky goes 3-4 in Seven Shots. Last one nearly was complete to Pickens but Tomlin over rules. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 11, 2022

Pickett goes 1-2 getting score on end around to 89. Rudolph 0-1 as 15 gets hand on ball but can’t contain it. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 11, 2022

Offense wins 7 shots, 4-3



Mitch Trubisky looked to have gone 4/4 to start, but Mike Tomlin overruled on a would-be catch by George Pickens.



Pickett, who took second-string reps, went 1/2 with a toss to Gunner Olszewski.



Rudolph went 0/1 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 11, 2022

None Participants

Here is a look at some of the players who didn’t participate in practice.

Doesn't look like Alex Highsmith, Derek Watt and Diontae Johnson are practicing today. Safe to say none are playing Saturday. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 11, 2022

Najee Harris is in full pads today for the first time since getting his foot stepped on last Monday. Diontae Johnson (hip flexor) has shoulder pads but no leg pads today. Chase Claypool (shoulder) isn’t practicing. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 11, 2022

More Pickens Praise

George Pickens is getting rave reviews from everyone at camp, including the guy who will most likely be throwing him the football this season.

Mitch Trubisky: “it’s easy to have chemistry with George Pickens; he has such great talent” — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 11, 2022

Jaylen Warren continues to make plays

Of all the players who have impressed so far this training camp, few have done it with the consistency of Jaylen Warren. Warren isn’t just a flash in the pan, but has shown the amount of staying power which have some thinking he could be the backup running back in 2022.

Fantasy football alert: Jaylen Warren with a nifty-quick run up the middle. This kid is the real deal. Hits the hole hard and fast. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 11, 2022

Another 10-yard run for Warren right up the middle. Explodes through the line of scrimmage. He has a real shot of being No. 2 on this team. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 11, 2022

Through two and a half weeks of camp, Jaylen Warren isn’t just a flash in the pan. He’s proving to have real staying power. Preseason games will be a big indicator. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 11, 2022

Preseason not meaningless

While most fans view the preseason as totally meaningless, the players realize there is value in these games. Mason Rudolph, someone vying for starting repetitions, knows it more than most.

Mason Rudolph knows the games (even preseason) mean a lot in terms of evaluation pic.twitter.com/wqNv72zyXE — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 11, 2022

ILBs

An update on the inside linebackers. Devin Bush showed up in the early portions of practice, but Robert Spillane continues to be a liability in pass coverage. This dampens the thought of Spillane possibly taking over for Devin Bush alongside Myles Jack.

Devin Bush up the middle would have been a sack of Trubisky. Came right off the snap. Play before that, the offense got Spillane matched up on Freiermuth. Easy completion over the middle. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 11, 2022

Nice throw by Trubisky backed up inside the 20 to McFarland down the sideline against Spillane. Again, when he's on the field in coverage, it's a mismatch, especially in that matchup in a race. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 11, 2022

Big Plays Made

The Steelers offense might have its hiccups, but they were hitting some big plays in practice Thursday. Take a look at some of those...

Mitch Trubisky just hit Steven Sims for a 75-yard catch-and-run TD. Pass went about 20 yards and then Sims turned on the jets for the score. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 11, 2022

Now it’s Jaylen Warren’s turn. He breaks out for a 70-yard run. Granted, the whistle was blown a couple times, but he kept running and shook out of a couple half-hearted DB tackles. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 11, 2022

Trubisky finds Austin on Cover-2 in the hole and he cuts back inside and takes it to the end zone. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 11, 2022

New-Look Secondary

The Steelers will be able to have a very versatile secondary this season, and that started to flash at practice Thursday. According to reports, there was a series which had Minkah Fitzpatrick up at the line of scrimmage, and Cam Sutton back in the free safety position. Versatility is key with this defense in 2022.

So, Minkah Fitzpatrick up at the line of scrimmage as the nickel corner and Cam Sutton slides back to free safety. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 11, 2022

Video

New Steelers starting RG James Daniels on how the starting OL is increasingly gelling over camp pic.twitter.com/p7FliucqYU — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 11, 2022

Mitch Trubisky wants to and expects to play in the Steelers preseason opener Saturday pic.twitter.com/3EsUAhBrp8 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 11, 2022

Photos

Arguably the highlight drill of camp. Full passed open-field tackling 1 on 1. Mike Tomlin, the big crowd on hand and players on both sides were very much into each rep of WRs/RBs vs. DBs pic.twitter.com/jKhHXr2820 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 11, 2022

Matt Canada counseling rookie TE Connor Heyward during practice pic.twitter.com/vYeoAqrwjW — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 11, 2022