Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Training Camp Vol. 3

It's Friday again, so it's time for the six pack of questions.

This week, I, Dave, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I'll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. At this point in the Omar Khan era, how do you view the small sample size thus far?

2. What do you think of Mike Tomlin’s plan for the starters playing a quarter, backups playing the second and most of the third quarter, and the scraps going to the third string?

3. If you were Tomlin, how would you handle the quarterbacks and the division of labor? Tomlin said Mitch Trubisky will start, but didn’t go into details after that? So, how would you carve out the quarterback play on Saturday night?

4. What aspects of the game Saturday night will you be focusing on? (ex: Offense on 3rd downs, stopping the run, etc.)

5. To piggyback off No. 4, who are some players you are looking forward to watching vs. the Seahawks?

6. How do you watch the NFL preseason? Will you watch it live? Will you be watching in replay? Or do you not even watch, just focusing on recaps, etc.?

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

