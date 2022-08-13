Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Saturday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Here We Go, The Pregame Show: With only three games, who is the preseason pressure on most?

The Steelers will only have three exhibition games this season, that changes the personnel formula for the preseason reps quite a bit. Who is the pressure on the most this weekend against Seattle? Join Bryan Anthony Davis and Kevin Smith for Here We Go. The BTSC duo break down the Steelers like no one else does as Coach Smith and BAD talk who needs to shine most against Seattle at Acrisure.

The pressure cooker for preseason Week 1

Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with Tony: Kenny Pickett finally gets to flash in front of Steelers fans

The Steelers are set to make their 2022 preseason debut on Saturday night against the Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium. It will also be the debut of Kenny Pickett, who finally can show Steelers fans that special something that may set him apart from the rest of the quarterbacks on the roster. That and more on this episode of Steelers Six Pack with Tony with veteran BTSC writer and podcaster Tony Defeo.

State of the Steelers: Season of Change

2022 is surely to be a season different than others in the last twenty years or so. With the first preseason test here, how prepared is the football world ready to embrace the changing Men of Steel? That’s the latest topic of discussion from Daniel Jay on the State of the Steelers. Join Daniel for the latest new offering from the Behind the Steel Curtain family of podcasts in addressing the State of the Steelers.

Are you ready for the new Steelers?

