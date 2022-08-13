The Steelers 90-man roster going into preseason Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set for their first preseason game of the 2022 NFL season. With so many players, it’s difficult to keep track of exactly who could be on the field for the Steelers. Which player just made that fantastic block? Who was the defensive back who just blanketed the wide receiver where the quarterback had to look somewhere else? In order to not miss out on who is making plays, or possibly not making them, we here at BTSC have provided the current Steelers roster listed by number for your reference.

Without further ado, here are the current 90 players by number and position for the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers:

2: Mason Rudolph, QB

4: Cameron Nizialek, P

5: Chris Oladokun, QB

6: Pressley Harvin III, P

8: Kenny Pickett, QB

9: Chris Boswell, K

10: Mitch Trubisky, QB

11: Chase Claypool, WR

13: Miles Boykin, WR

14: George Pickens, WR

15: Cody White, WR

16: Nick Sciba, K

17: Anthony Miller, WR

18: Diontae Johnson, WR

19: Calvin Austin III, WR

20: Cameron Sutton, CB

21: Tre Norwood, S

22: Najee Harris, RB

24: Benny Snell Jr., RB

24: Damontae Kazee, S

25: Ahkello Witherspoon, CB

26: Anthony McFarland Jr., RB

26: Chris Steele, CB

27: Marcus Allen, LB

28: Miles Killebrew, S

29: Levi Wallace, CB

30: Carlins Platel, DB

30: Jaylen Warren, RB

31: Justin Layne, CB

33: Master Teague, RB

34: Terrell Edmunds, S

35: Arthur Maulet, S

37: Donovan Steiner, S

38: Karl Joseph, S

39: Christian Blake, WR

39: Minkah Fitzpatrick, S

40: Mataeo Durant, RB

40: Linden Stephens, DB

41: Robert Spillane, LB

42: James Pierre, CB

44: Ron’Dell Carter, LB

44: Derek Watt, FB

45: Buddy Johnson, LB

46: Christian Kuntz , LS

46: Hamilcar Rashed, LB

48: Derrek Tuszka, LB

49: Genard Avery, LB

50: Delontae Scott, LB

51: Myles Jack, LB

53: Kendrick Green, C

53: Tuzar Skipper, LB

55: Devin Bush, LB

56: Alex Highsmith, LB

57: Montravius Adams, DT

60: J.C. Hassenauer, C

61: Mason Cole, C

62: Nate Gilliam, G

64: Doug Costin, DT

64: Trent Scott, OT

65: Larry Ogunjobi, DT

65: Dan Moore Jr., OT

66: Donovan Jeter, DT

67: Jake Dixon, OT

68: Khalil Davis, DT

69: Kevin Dotson, G

71: Joe Haeg, OT

72: Jordan Tucker, OT

73: Carlos Davis, DT

74: Chaz Green, OT

76: Chukwuma Okorafor, OT

77: John Leglue, OT

78: James Daniels, G

79: Chris Owens, C

80: Tyler Vaughn, WR

81: Zach Gentry, TE

82: Steven Sims, WR

83: Connor Heyward, TE/FB

84: Tyler Snead, WR

85: Jace Sternberger, TE

87: Kevin Rader, TE

88: Pat Freiermuth, TE

89: Gunner Olszewski, TE

90: T.J. Watt, LB

92: Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE

93: Mark Robinson, LB

94: Tyson Alualu, DT

95: Chris Wormley, DT

97: Cameron Heyward, DT

98: DeMarvin Leal, DE

99: Henry Mondeaux, DE