Steelers host free agent linebacker from Southern Illinois

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to do their homework at several positions throughout the training camp/preseason part of the offseason. With the constant changes and fluctuations on the 90-man offseason roster, the Steelers realize there is always talent to be had on the open market.

Already this offseason the Steelers have hosted several workouts and visits for players who they might make the latest addition to the roster. The most recent was Bryce Notree, a linebacker from Southern Illinois.

This per NFL Insider Aaron Wilson:

Wilson was an Undrafted Rookie Free Agent (UDFA) signing by the New Orleans Saints this year, but was quickly released. Notree was then invited to the Washington Commanders rookie minicamp where he earned himself a spot on their offseason roster. However, Notree wasn’t able to stick with the Commanders.

Here is some of what Notree did while at Southern Illinois:

Started all 13 games his senior season

Named 2nd Team All-MVFC

Led the team in tackles (91) and added 4.0 sacks, 7.5 TFL, 2 interceptions and 7 QB hurries

Had a season-high 12 tackles vs. Missouri State, including 2.5 sacks

Had 10 tackles at South Dakota State

Notree was a four-year starter at Southern Illinois — though he missed most of the 2019 season due to injury. In 2021, he started all 13 games.

Could Notree find his way onto the Steelers’ offseason roster? A lot of that might depend on how the team finishes their Week 1 preseason game vs. the Seattle Seahawks Saturday night.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the preseason and training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, PA.