Steelers vs. Seahawks, Preseason Week 1: 1st quarter in-game update

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered the 2022 preseason as a team filled with indecision. No more Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, and a new era of Steelers football was slated to being. Needless to say, the fan base was curious as to what this new version of their favorite team would look like.

The new name for the Steelers’ home venue, Acrisure Stadium, hosted the first preseason action when the Seattle Seahawks came to town, and the two teams were hoping to get off and running to start the exhibition season.

After winning the opening coin toss, Mike Tomlin elected to take the football to start the game. Mitch Trubisky took the field with the starters deep in their own end after a personal foul penalty against the Steelers’ kickoff unit. The start of the drive didn’t phase the Steelers offense, as they put together an impressive drive which ended in a Trubisky pass in the red-zone to Gunner Olszewski for the first score of the preseason.

The drive featured several third down conversions, one run by Anthony McFarland and another pass to Olszewski, to move the Steelers into the red-zone. The 7 play, 90-yard drive was capped off by a Nick Sciba extra point to make the score 7-0 with 12:15 remaining in the first quarter.

After a brief Seattle drive, Trubisky and the Steelers’ offense were back on the field. A beautiful catch by Connor Heyward and a nice run by McFarland put the offense at midfield. Trubisky was able to scramble past midfield, but the drive stalled and the team punted for the first time.

The Seahawks had a three-and-out, and a Steven Sims punt return set up the offense near the red-zone for their third possession. Mason Rudolph entered the game, and after a fumble on his first play, found George Pickens on a 3rd and 12 play for the second Steelers touchdown. The point-after made the score 14-0 with 1:39 left in the opening quarter.

Seattle has the football at the end of the first quarter.