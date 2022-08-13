Steelers vs. Seahawks, Preseason Week 1: 2nd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

The second quarter began with the Seahawks running the ball well between the tackles, a trend Steelers fans were hoping to avoid in 2022. Even with backups in the game, the Steelers were unable to get off the field, but did hold Seattle to a field goal for their first points of the game. The kick banked in off the left upright, making the score 14-3 with 12:51 left in the second quarter.

Rudolph remained in the game, and was able to put together a time-consuming drive. The drive was filled with big plays, primarily to George Pickens and the running of Jaylen Warren. Following Myles Boykin putting the offense inside the 10-yard line, Rudolph and the offense weren’t able to punch it in for the touchdown, instead settling for a field goal. The kick made the score 17-3 with 4:28 remaining in the half.

Geno Smith remained in the game for Seattle, but the drive stalled quickly and the Pittsburgh offense received the ball with 2:48 left in the second quarter. Rudolph took over with one timeout remaining at the 20-yard line, but the offense only gained 9 yards before punting the ball back to the Seahawks.

With another shot, Smith took advantage and moved the ball to the 7-yard line. A Seattle run set up the offense to the two-yard line, and Smith took the ball into the end-zone on a bootleg option. The touchdown made the score 17-10 heading into halftime.