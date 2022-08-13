Steelers vs. Seahawks, Preseason Week 1: 3rd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

Seattle started the second half with the football, and Drew Lock took over at quarterback for the Seahawks. After one play, and one missed tackle, the Seahawks found themselves in Pittsburgh territory. Lock delivered a big third down conversion to get the Seahawks offense into the red-zone. From the 6-yard line, Lock hit his tight end on third down to tie the game 17-17.

The Steelers’ first round pick, Kenny Pickett, took over the offense in the second half, and it didn’t take long for Pickett to get the fans on their feet. Pickett hit Jace Steinberger on his first pass, and a jet sweep handoff to Steven Sims went for a huge gain. After three plays, Pickett and the offense found themselves in the red-zone. The rookie found Jaylen Warren at the goal line, and the ball was stretched over the plane for the touchdown.

Mike Tomlin elected to go for the two-point conversion, and Pickett found Connor Heyward to make the score 25-17 with 6:44 left in the third quarter.

Seattle’s ensuing drive was short-lived, and Pickett and the Steelers offense took over at their own 7-yard line after the fair catch on the punt. The rookie’s second drive didn’t go as smooth as his first, with Pickett taking a sack on third down and forcing the punt unit on the field for the first time in the half.

Lock and the Seattle offense possessed the ball at the end of the quarter.