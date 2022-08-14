Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Sunday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest podcast for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and written, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

Steelers Touchdown Under: The Aussies’ players to watch in the preseason games

The 2022 NFL Preseason games are finally here, with excitement is building for the 2022 NFL season. So what or who should Steeler fans be looking out for in these preseason games? Who are we tipping to surprise? Who is going to be a squad bolter? And who might find themselves booking a one-way ticket out of the Steelers squad? These are just some of the many questions that Matty Peverell and Mark Davison will address on Steelers Touchdown Under. Matty P. and Marky D will bring a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success in 2022 and beyond, as they chase a seventh Lombardi. Tune into the latest episode of Touchdown Under, the Australian sensation from the BTSC family of podcasts.

Steelers News and Notes

Players to watch from an Australian perspective

The Mike Tomlin Post-Game Press Conference Recap: Steelers 32 Seahawks 27

The Steelers had a good showing in their first preseason contest of 2022 and there’s a lot to be excited about. Of course, Mike Tomlin had a lot to say to the media afterwards. Join BTSC editor Dave Schofield as he recaps the post-game presser.

The BTSC Steelers Post-Game Show: Steelers newcomers live up to the hype in preseason win over Seattle

A lot of new faces at a familiar place with a new name looked good for the Steelers as they scored a last second win at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday. Jeff Hartman, Dave Schofield and Bryan Anthony Davis break down the game like no one else does on the latest podcast, The Steelers Post-Game Show.

