Post-Game Sound: Hear from Steelers coaches and players after the preseason win over the Seahawks

The Pittsburgh Steelers were winners for the first time in NFL Preseason action with their win over the Seattle Seahawks Saturday night.

After the game, there was plenty of video/audio to take in from the locker room and down at field level. Here at BTSC we try to gather as much information as possible for those fans who might not be on social media and see this on a weekly basis.

Therefore, in the post-game sound article you will hear from head coach Mike Tomlin, and a myriad of other players as the Steelers official Twitter account goes around the room to hear from all who participated on Thursday night.

Enjoy the content and be sure to stay with BTSC for all things black-and-gold as they prepare for the next game of the preseason. The next game on the docket is the Week 2 game at the Jacksonville Jaguars...but first, the post-game sound:

Mike Tomlin Post Game Press Conference

Coach Tomlin addresses the media following our win over the Seahawks. pic.twitter.com/VMJoXsFW8n — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 14, 2022

Mitch Trubisky Post-Game Press Conference

Mitch Trubisky addresses the media following our win over the Seahawks. pic.twitter.com/lUYuQLjbU7 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 14, 2022

Around the Locker Room

Steven Sims on how all 3 Steelers QBs had a good game, and especially on Kenny Pickett pic.twitter.com/M91yPM6B1J — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 14, 2022

A minute and change just now with Kenny Pickett: pic.twitter.com/iNRq4cw2xB — Dejan Kovačević (@Dejan_Kovacevic) August 14, 2022