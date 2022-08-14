Steelers are able to escape Week 1 of the preseason relatively healthy

The Pittsburgh Steelers put on a show for the fans who attended the Week 1 preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium Saturday night. On top of the 32-25 victory, the home team was fortunate enough to leave the victory without any major injuries.

After the game, Mike Tomlin gave a rundown of the injury report after the victory, and listed Karl Joseph (ankle) as the only injury of note.

Coach Mike Tomlin said the team was able to come through the game relatively injury-free. Karl Joseph is the only one with an ankle injury that is being evaluated. Calvin Austin III was injured in practice on Friday and didn't play. Anthony Miller also out w/shoulder injury. — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) August 14, 2022

Outside of Joseph, there were other injury concerns after the game, but Tomlin leaving them off the report following the game should be notable. Those players were Ahkello Witherspoon who left with a shoulder injury after making a tackle, and safety Damontae Kazee left the field when it was deemed he had to be evaluated for a concussion.

Other injuries which impacted the Steelers’ gameday roster were two wide receivers who suffered injuries in practice Thursday, making their absences somewhat of a surprise to the fans who were looking for them.

Rookie wide receiver Calvin Austin III didn’t play with a foot injury, and veteran receiver Anthony Miller didn’t dress after suffering a shoulder injury Thursday.

On top of those aforementioned injuries, the Steelers also had the following players sit out for precautionary reasons:

Najee Harris (foot)

Benny Snell Jr. (foot)

Diontae Johnson (hip flexor)

Chase Claypool (shoulder)

Derek Watt (shoulder)

Kevin Dotson (ankle)

Alex Highsmith (ribs)

Pat Freiermuth (hamstring)

Zach Gentry (shoulder)

Marcus Allen (hamstring)

Montravius Adams (ankle)

Throw in the fact players like Minkah Fitzpatrick, T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward were held out to minimize risk, and you can imagine how thin the team was at several positions.

The Steelers now move on from this win and start preparing for the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2 of the NFL Preseason in Florida next Saturday night.