Steelers 2022 Training Camp Tracker: Tracking Monday’s practice

As they head into their final week in Latrobe for 2022 training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers are getting back on the field at St. Vincent College to get ready for their next preseason matchup.

After being forced to hold training camp at Heinz Field the last two seasons, the Steelers are back in Latrobe for four weeks before breaking camp the day before their second preseason game.

When it comes to the training camp schedule, it is much more known than it was the last two years. The Steelers will continue with practice each day this week before a closed practice on Friday when they will then break camp. For those still hoping to attend one of the last few practices at St. Vincent, make sure you reserve your free tickets through Ticketmaster.

Check out the information below as the players hit the field in preparation for the 2022 season, starting with some player interviews before practice if available. If any additional information or reports become available, they will be updated below. Posts will come mostly in chronological order with new updates at the bottom.

Doesn’t appear that the Steelers have to get in front of Doppler today. Weather is a little sketchy this afternoon. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 15, 2022

Mike Tomlin has the Steelers and full pads two days after the game. He isn’t fooling around this camp — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 15, 2022

No Alex Highsmith today. Still working back from a rib injury pic.twitter.com/1UTTRgIPwd — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 15, 2022

Claypool in full pads today. I spoke with Larry Ogunjobi earlier today, as well. He told me he is looking forward to his first game action this weekend. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 15, 2022

Asked Steelers OC Matt Canada today if he was able to unlock more of his offense Saturday night (with more mobile QBs): "Not really. I don't think we ran one play we didn't run last year in the regular season." — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 15, 2022

Najee Harris is in pads today. Wouldn’t expect him to get much work but that’s a good sign pic.twitter.com/JLvBhLQdoR — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 15, 2022

Both TEs that have been banged up in Pat Freiermuth and Zach Gentry are both in pads today. Good sign there. pic.twitter.com/7FQOp8xoNF — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 15, 2022

Steelers work through ball security drills. They already got two fumbles in the drill with Conner Heyward and Mataeo Durant putting in on the turf.



Mike Tomlin yelling “Take care of the ball and it’ll be a great day!” — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 15, 2022

No Benny Snell today it appears pic.twitter.com/NLGpMq7tbn — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 15, 2022

Looks like Benny Snell and Chaz Green not practicing today. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 15, 2022

Alfredo Roberts right now giving Pat Freiermuth props for his blocking and hand placement.



That’s a place Freiermuth needs to improve at this year. Has to block in-line with consistency. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 15, 2022

Steelers wideout Anthony Miller, an early camp standout, is in a sling and won’t be practicing after missing the preseason game too. It’s his right shoulder, which he also injured last year with Houston. Left shoulder gave him problems early in his career with Chicago. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 15, 2022

Also no sign of Steelers rookie Calvin Austin, who missed the preseason game with a foot injury sustained Friday. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 15, 2022

Conner Heyward has extremely strong hands. Snatches everything out of his frame. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 15, 2022

Kendrick Green came off the field and is injured after seven shots. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 15, 2022

Steelers break into 7 shots, and Jaylen Warren is the No. 1 RB. First play it appears Kendrick Green sustained a left arm injury. He’s in a lot of pain on the sideline. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 15, 2022

Jaylen Warren gets stopped on the first run. Terrell Edmunds with the stop. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 15, 2022

Trubisky tries to float a ball towards Zach Gentry but it’s too far out. Good defense by Minkah. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 15, 2022

Diontae Johnson beats Ahkello Witherspoon on a comeback route. Perfect throw to the pylon by Trubisky. Touchdown. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 15, 2022

Steelers fake the end around but Minkah Fitzpatrick reads it and sacks Trubisky. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 15, 2022

Steelers went 3 safeties in lieu of a 3rd CB on that first team Seven Shots. Interesting — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 15, 2022

Kenny Pickett running with the 2nd team. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 15, 2022

Kenny Pickett throws a fade up to the corner of the end zone and Pat Freiermuth skies up to make the catch over Donovan Stiner. Great throw. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 15, 2022

Master Teague bounces around the side and forces a missed tackle from Genard Avery. Touchdown. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 15, 2022

Mason Rudolph gets the final rep of 7 shots goal line drill and hits Cody White with a quick throw on a short slant but he’s stopped short of the goal line. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 15, 2022

Mitch 1 for 4 in Seven Shots

Pickett 2 for 2

Mason 0 for 1



1 of the Mitch defense wins were running plays, 1 Kenny offense win was — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 15, 2022

Circling back to this, Kevin Dotson replaced Kendrick Green at LG for the rest of the drill. Dotson coming off an injury of his own, but Green is headed to the locker room with a trainer. Happened right in front of me and he went to the sideline immediately. Did not look good. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 15, 2022

Kendrick Green looks like he hurt his hand/wrist on the first rep of 7 shots. Came off the field in a good amount of pain but got it taped up and rejoined the group. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 15, 2022

George Pickens makes a nice catch over Ahkello Witherspoon in one-on-ones. Nice grab. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 15, 2022

James Pierre breaks up a nice go ball from Rudolph intended for Claypool. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 15, 2022

Kenny Pickett looking sharp in one on ones. Ball placement on point. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 15, 2022

Minkah doing Minkah things today. Came roaring into the backfield for a “sack” in 7 shots and just now picked off Mitch Trubisky targeting Connor Heyward in a pass coverage drill. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 15, 2022

Kenny Pickett with a gorgeous throw to Anthony McFarland on a wheel route 30 yards downfield against Spillane. Nice throw. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 15, 2022

Mitch Trubisky rifles a ball 25 yards downfield on a back shoulder throw to Conner Heyward.



Then, throws a 35 yard go ball to Steven Sims who beats Linden Stephens.



Not bad. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 15, 2022

Steelers O producing more highlights in this 1-on-1 drill:



• Anthony McFarland burns Rob Spillane on a wheel route dime by Kenny Pickett

• Connor Heyward a jumping, spinning catch along the sideline vs. Tre Norwood

• Steven Sims torches Linden Stephens on a stutter-go — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 15, 2022

Master Teague bounces off two defenders in the team run period. Gets out for a 15 yard rip. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 15, 2022

Steelers are now in a team run period, which is big for inside backers. Robert Spillane and Myles Jack are running with the first team D. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 15, 2022

Najee Harris returns for the first team period since getting his foot stepped on in the first padded practice. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 15, 2022

Najee Harris takes the ball around the corner for about 5 yards. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 15, 2022

Just as expected: Mason first team reps followed by Mitch in team run. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 15, 2022

Najee Harris is in pads and participating in some tens drills - BUT even tho it’s a live tackling period (for everyone else) the whistle blows when a defender approaches him — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 15, 2022

I don’t know what mind games Mike Tomlin thought up this week, but Mason Rudolph’s unit goes first in team run, but he’s playing with a combo of second and third team OL.



After four plays, Trubisky comes in with the first team OL and skill players. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 15, 2022

Green is back in https://t.co/BDm6NufeP3 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 15, 2022

But it was Jaylen Warren who replaced him with the first-team offense. UDFA rookie officially has been promoted to varsity work. Kevin Dotson was the LG. Kendrick Green back from getting banged up and is running second-team LG. https://t.co/xyXQh7oeC4 — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 15, 2022

Jaylen Warren is a guy. Gets 12 yards off a pop. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 15, 2022

Genard Avery is somewhat taking over this team run period. 2 TFL, in on multiple tackles already. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 15, 2022

And now the second string unit is taking reps third.



Kenny Pickett has handed off to McFarland, Warren and Harris in this set.



Mike Tonkin is chuckling on the inside. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 15, 2022

Derek Watt, Marcus Allen and Alex Highsmith not in pads today. Chase Claypool, Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth are. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 15, 2022

Cam Sutton nearly picks Trubisky on first play of third down work. Sutton and safety had Pickens bracketed and he undercut the throw but couldn't hold on — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 15, 2022

First three plays of the team period:



- Cam Sutton drops an INT



- Diontae Johnson runs a crisp route to beat Levi Wallace



- Pat Freiermuth shows off his strong hands to snag the ball away from Tre Norwood — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 15, 2022

TJ Watt with a sack. What else is new? — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 15, 2022

Joe Haeg leads the screen blocking as Cody White gets a nice 10 yard gain. Haeg’s had a nice camp. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 15, 2022

Third down team period:



Trubisky 2/4

Pickett 4/4

Rudolph 2/3 and a keeper up the middle — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 15, 2022

Kevin Dotson (ankle) working first team LG in the next team period — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 15, 2022

James Daniels just put Chris Wormley on his backside as Najee Harris cut back to gain 9 yards. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 15, 2022

Kenny Pickett rolls out and throws it out across his body to Tyler Snead. Really nice throw right there. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 15, 2022

Mason Rudolph just dropped a dime to Cody White on an intermediate throw. Hit him right in stride. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 15, 2022

Quick wit it pic.twitter.com/QkHI6roygg — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 15, 2022

Steelers essentially rotating Bush and Spillane throughout this practice at ILB next to Jack. I don't know that either is the answer. Also running some more dime. That could be. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 15, 2022

Lots of run defense periods today. To say the least, obvious where Mike Tomlin’s focus was with the pads on. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 15, 2022

Cody White put piggy on ground. Only 7-on-7 but you never wanna put piggy on ground. James “Ball Search” Pierre punched it out. He does that so much. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 15, 2022

Mitch Trubisky with two needles to Pat Freiermuth, including a 26 yard rip up the seam for a first down and more. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 15, 2022

4th down but Trubisky finds Freiermuth open again for a first down. That’s now 3 catches for him on this drive. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 15, 2022

The defense wins the first two minute drill. Levi Wallace breaks up the pass for Diontae Johnson in the end zone to halt the offense as time expires. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 15, 2022

Steelers finishing practice with 2-minute. Mitch Trubisky connected on a 4th-down throw to Freiermuth, had a 10-yard first-down scramble into the red zone but couldn’t score.



Ahkello Witherspoon jumped with George Pickens in the EZ and had a PBU. Levi Wallace broke up last pass — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 15, 2022

Pickett intercepted by Arthur Maulet on 4th play of 2-min drills. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 15, 2022