Steelers waived/injured Tuzar Skipper, sign another linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers preseason roster continues to evolve as they make a switch at the outside linebacker position. On Monday, the Steelers announced they waived/injured Tuzar Skipper and signed outside linebacker James Vaughters.

James Vaughters has been playing professional football for more than seven seasons as he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers in 2015 following his college career at Stanford. After landing on the Packers practice squad in 2015, Vaughters ended up on the practice squad injured list in late September before being released with an injury settlement. Following the 2015 season, Vaughters signed a reserve/future contract with the New England Patriots only to be released following the 2016 NFL draft.

After signing with the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL during the summer of 2016, Vaughters ended up in training camp with the San Diego Chargers later that year but did not make the roster. After returning to the Stampeders for 2017 and 2018, Vaughters landed in camp with the Chicago Bears in 2019 and was on and off the practice squad throughout the season before eventually appearing in three games where he had three tackles.

In 2020, Vaughters appeared in 14 games for the Bears where he played 243 defensive snaps and 152 special team snaps and logged 22 tackles and 1.5 sacks. In 2021, Vaughters failed to make the Bears roster and was signed to the Atlanta Falcons practice squad. After being elevated for the Falcons’ Week 1 game, Vaughters was signed to the active roster in November and appeared in 10 games with 211 defensive snaps and 89 special team snaps where he had eight tackles, 1.0 sacks, and a forced fumble.

As for Tuzar Skipper, the injury which he is dealing with is unknown at this time. In the Steelers first preseason game on Saturday night, Skipper played 22 snaps where he had the fumble recovery in the final two minutes to set the Steelers up for their game-winning touchdown. In his three-year NFL career, Skipper has appeared in 10 games between the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans where he has eight tackles and 0.5 sacks.

Although the Steelers have made this move ahead of Monday’s practice, it is curious as there will only be two practices before the Steelers must cut their 90-man roster down to 85 players by 4 PM on Tuesday.

