The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of questions marks across the roster, and it will take every practice and preseason game for the coaching staff to find a way to get answers to those questions. There were a lot of storylines to come out of Monday’s practice, and we highlight some of those below:

Another padded practice

The Steelers played a preseason game Saturday night, and even though the team is just two days removed from that contest, Mike Tomlin continues his physical training camp schedule. Monday’s practice, one many would assume would be lighter, was a fully padded practice.

Mike Tomlin has the Steelers and full pads two days after the game. He isn’t fooling around this camp — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 15, 2022

Players participating/not participating

A rundown of payers who did, and didn’t, practice Monday...

No Alex Highsmith today. Still working back from a rib injury pic.twitter.com/1UTTRgIPwd — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 15, 2022

Both TEs that have been banged up in Pat Freiermuth and Zach Gentry are both in pads today. Good sign there. pic.twitter.com/7FQOp8xoNF — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 15, 2022

Najee Harris is in pads today. Wouldn’t expect him to get much work but that’s a good sign pic.twitter.com/JLvBhLQdoR — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 15, 2022

No Benny Snell today it appears pic.twitter.com/NLGpMq7tbn — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 15, 2022

One back, one down

Guard Kevin Dotson missed some time last week with an ankle injury, and it forced him to miss the team’s first preseason game. In his stead was Kendrick Green, who took up the majority of starting reps with Dotson sidelined.

Dotson was back at camp Monday, and this time it was Green leaving the field injured giving Dotson first team repetitions.

Kendrick Green came off the field and is injured after seven shots. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 15, 2022

Steelers break into 7 shots, and Jaylen Warren is the No. 1 RB. First play it appears Kendrick Green sustained a left arm injury. He’s in a lot of pain on the sideline. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 15, 2022

The good news with this story is Green was able to come back to practice, so the injury must not be severe.

Green is back in https://t.co/BDm6NufeP3 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 15, 2022

7 Shots

An update on the 7 Shots drill, where the defense won, again, 4-3.

Mitch 1 for 4 in Seven Shots

Pickett 2 for 2

Mason 0 for 1



1 of the Mitch defense wins were running plays, 1 Kenny offense win was — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 15, 2022

Injury Update

Many fans are wondering about the injuries to Anthony Miller and Calvin Austin III. While there was nothing official, here is an update of both.

Also no sign of Steelers rookie Calvin Austin, who missed the preseason game with a foot injury sustained Friday. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 15, 2022

After practice Mike Tomlin did give an update on injured safety Karl Joseph. The injury was a foot injury, and one Tomlin said was beyond day-to-day. He also added Miles Boykin has a rib injury and should be considered day-to-day.

Karl Joseph has a foot injury that Mike Tomlin described as beyond day to day. Miles Boykin is day to day with a rib injury. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 15, 2022

Larry on the mend

Larry Ogunjobi has been eased back into different activities in camp, and that would include team drills. Ogunjobi is preparing for his first game action of the season this Saturday when the Steelers travel to Duval to play the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Claypool in full pads today. I spoke with Larry Ogunjobi earlier today, as well. He told me he is looking forward to his first game action this weekend. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 15, 2022

Just scratching the surface

Matt Canada’s offense made some big news after Saturday’s 32 point affair, but according to Canada there was nothing special about the game. In fact, Canada said every play run during the team’s preseason win were plays which were in the playbook, and called, last season.

Asked Steelers OC Matt Canada today if he was able to unlock more of his offense Saturday night (with more mobile QBs): "Not really. I don't think we ran one play we didn't run last year in the regular season." — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 15, 2022

Mixing it up at ILB

The inside linebacker play from players not named Myles Jack last week was not good. How bad was it? Well the team has been rotating Robert Spillane and Devin Bush on the inside.

Steelers are now in a team run period, which is big for inside backers. Robert Spillane and Myles Jack are running with the first team D. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 15, 2022

While many are wondering how the Steelers will function with only one above-the-line inside linebacker, the answer might be running more dime defense, which would take a linebacker off the field in a traditional sense.

Steelers essentially rotating Bush and Spillane throughout this practice at ILB next to Jack. I don't know that either is the answer. Also running some more dime. That could be. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 15, 2022

Third Down Drills

A rundown of the quarterback order, as well as how they did, in the third down team period of Monday’s practice.

Third down team period:



Trubisky 2/4

Pickett 4/4

Rudolph 2/3 and a keeper up the middle — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 15, 2022

2-minute Drills

The Steelers turned to their two-minute drill(s) to finish practice, and neither offensive group was able to get the job done. Here is a rundown of what went wrong for both the Trubisky led offense, and the Pickett led offense.

Mitch Trubisky with two needles to Pat Freiermuth, including a 26 yard rip up the seam for a first down and more. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 15, 2022

4th down but Trubisky finds Freiermuth open again for a first down. That’s now 3 catches for him on this drive. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 15, 2022

The defense wins the first two minute drill. Levi Wallace breaks up the pass for Diontae Johnson in the end zone to halt the offense as time expires. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 15, 2022

Kenny Pickett led the second team in the 2-minute but they didn’t score either, because he got picked off by Arthur Maulet targeting Gunner Olszewski over the middle. Practice over. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 15, 2022

Pickens is a freak of nature

How good is George Pickens? How about he is so good he is turning heads of the veterans on the team. Just read what Diontae Johnson had to say about his new rookie teammate.

Asked if anything George Pickens does surprises him, Diontae Johnson smiled and said, “He’s a freak, a freak of nature.” Johnson returned to practice today and plans to play in 2nd preseason game. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 15, 2022

