Steelers 2022 Training Camp Recap, Day 15: Physicality continues despite camp nearing its end

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Training Camp, and it is time to check out what went down during the latest practice!

By Jeff.Hartman
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Saint Vincent College for the first time since 2019, and fans have descended on Latrobe, PA in hopes of catching a glimpse of the 2022 team.

What went down during the latest training camp practice? That is where this article comes in. Check out all that was said, as well as photos and videos from the day’s workouts.

Here we go...

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of questions marks across the roster, and it will take every practice and preseason game for the coaching staff to find a way to get answers to those questions. There were a lot of storylines to come out of Monday’s practice, and we highlight some of those below:

Another padded practice

The Steelers played a preseason game Saturday night, and even though the team is just two days removed from that contest, Mike Tomlin continues his physical training camp schedule. Monday’s practice, one many would assume would be lighter, was a fully padded practice.

Players participating/not participating

A rundown of payers who did, and didn’t, practice Monday...

One back, one down

Guard Kevin Dotson missed some time last week with an ankle injury, and it forced him to miss the team’s first preseason game. In his stead was Kendrick Green, who took up the majority of starting reps with Dotson sidelined.

Dotson was back at camp Monday, and this time it was Green leaving the field injured giving Dotson first team repetitions.

The good news with this story is Green was able to come back to practice, so the injury must not be severe.

7 Shots

An update on the 7 Shots drill, where the defense won, again, 4-3.

Injury Update

Many fans are wondering about the injuries to Anthony Miller and Calvin Austin III. While there was nothing official, here is an update of both.

After practice Mike Tomlin did give an update on injured safety Karl Joseph. The injury was a foot injury, and one Tomlin said was beyond day-to-day. He also added Miles Boykin has a rib injury and should be considered day-to-day.

Larry on the mend

Larry Ogunjobi has been eased back into different activities in camp, and that would include team drills. Ogunjobi is preparing for his first game action of the season this Saturday when the Steelers travel to Duval to play the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Just scratching the surface

Matt Canada’s offense made some big news after Saturday’s 32 point affair, but according to Canada there was nothing special about the game. In fact, Canada said every play run during the team’s preseason win were plays which were in the playbook, and called, last season.

Mixing it up at ILB

The inside linebacker play from players not named Myles Jack last week was not good. How bad was it? Well the team has been rotating Robert Spillane and Devin Bush on the inside.

While many are wondering how the Steelers will function with only one above-the-line inside linebacker, the answer might be running more dime defense, which would take a linebacker off the field in a traditional sense.

Third Down Drills

A rundown of the quarterback order, as well as how they did, in the third down team period of Monday’s practice.

2-minute Drills

The Steelers turned to their two-minute drill(s) to finish practice, and neither offensive group was able to get the job done. Here is a rundown of what went wrong for both the Trubisky led offense, and the Pickett led offense.

Pickens is a freak of nature

How good is George Pickens? How about he is so good he is turning heads of the veterans on the team. Just read what Diontae Johnson had to say about his new rookie teammate.

Video

Photos

