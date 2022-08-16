Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website, but now we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

BAD Language: It’s a good thing when we’re looking for Steelers trouble spots

Everybody’s got an opinion. Some subscribe to conventional wisdom. others are ill-informed, while some are unorthodox and way out there. So, BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis decided to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment. Join BAD preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on the new show, BAD Language.

News and Notes

Embracing the good and not worrying about what might go wrong after one preseason game

and MUCH MORE!

Steelers Hangover: Playoff fervor for a preseason game?

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium Saturday Night and the excitement has been playoff-like. Is it an overreaction for a preseason game? Actually, no. Join BTSC’s Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White for the first real Steelers Hangover of the 2022 season.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Major excitement for a preseason game?

and MUCH MORE!

From the Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: What can we really learn from the first preseason game?

There are many things that we know now that we didn’t before the Steelers’ first preseason game. What did Steelers 32, Seahawks 25 tell us? Geoffrey Benedict examines this and more on the latest episode of BTSC’s “From the Cutting Room Floor”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Lessons from the first preseason game

and MUCH MORE!

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE