3 players mentioned by Mike Tomlin following Monday’s training camp practice

As the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers got back on the practice field for training camp in Latrobe on Monday, we were also graced with a media session from head coach Mike Tomlin. Despite his brief responses and not many questions, it’s time for another installment of the “players mentioned” article. Remember these are current players where a specific question was asked during the Q&A period.

Robert Spillane & Devin Bush

With their continuing to be questions of who is going to be on the field at the inside linebacker position, Robert Spillane and Devin Bush are coming off subpar performances in the Steelers first preseason game. Coach Tomlin was asked if it is two players competing for one starting spot or if he expects both players to earn some type of role in the regular defense.

“I would imagine that both guys are varsity in their abilities, so that there’s going to be a role for them. But make no mistake, there’s a competition component to what’s transpiring here in terms of dividing the labor up for sure.”

In a follow-up question, Coach Tomlin was asked about how he thought both players did in coverage on Saturday night.

“I thought they could be a lot better, and that will be my expectation this week.”

Khalil Davis

In what was probably the biggest hit of the night, the Pittsburgh Steelers ended the game on a play with multiple laterals when defensive lineman Khalil Davis made a crushing tackle. Coach Tomlin was asked, since he specifically stated the team watched the game film together earlier that day, if they had some fun watching the hit at the end of the game by Davis.

“I didn’t watch that with the collective.”

Mike Tomlin’s media session can be seen below: