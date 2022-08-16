Injuries to Anthony Miller and Karl Joseph are reportedly season-ending

The Pittsburgh Steelers, along with all 32 NFL teams, are preparing to cut their rosters from 90 players to 85 by 4 PM ET Tuesday. Meandering your way through these roster cuts can be tricky, considering you still need enough players to get through the preseason, but also want to ensure your best players have a spot to prove themselves on your roster.

Two of the five players the Steelers might be removing from their roster could be due to injury. It is being reported the injuries to Karl Joseph (ankle) and Anthony Miller (shoulder) are of the season-ending variety.

The injuries for Karl Joseph (ankle) and Anthony Miller (shoulder) are season-ending. Tough break for Miller, who was on pace to make the 53-man roster. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 16, 2022

If the Steelers put both players on Injured Reserve (IR), it means they would only have to release three other players to get down to the league-mandated 85 players ahead of the team’s Week 2 preseason game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars in Duval county.

The ankle injury to Joseph was sustained in the first quarter of the team’s 32-25 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the NFL Preseason, and Joseph was seen being carted off with an air cast over his foot/ankle. After Monday’s training camp practice, Mike Tomlin labeled his injury as more than day-to-day.

As for Miller, his shoulder injury was sustained in training camp leading up to the Seattle game, and forced him out of action. Miller has a history of shoulder injuries both with the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears, and would end an impressive training camp where he looked as if he had a very good shot at making the 53-man regular season roster.

There are moves to be made today, so be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they cut their roster to 85, continue to press on through training camp and prepare for the Jaguars this Saturday night.