Steelers 2022 Training Camp Tracker: Tracking Tuesday’s practice

As they continue their final week in Latrobe for 2022 training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers are once again on the field at St. Vincent College to get ready for their next preseason matchup.

After being forced to hold training camp at Heinz Field the last two seasons, the Steelers are back in Latrobe for four weeks before breaking camp the day before their second preseason game.

When it comes to the training camp schedule, it is much more known than it was the last two years. The Steelers will continue with practice each day this week before a closed practice on Friday when they will then break camp. For those still hoping to attend one of the last few practices at St. Vincent, make sure you reserve your free tickets through Ticketmaster.

Check out the information below as the players hit the field in preparation for the 2022 season, starting with some player interviews before practice if available. If any additional information or reports become available, they will be updated below. Posts will come mostly in chronological order with new updates at the bottom.

Steelers rookie WR Calvin Austin, injured last Friday and held out of the preseason game, has a walking boot on his left foot. Didn’t practice yesterday, but Mike Tomlin also didn’t provide an update on his status. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 16, 2022

Jaylen Warren carrying a football around with him everywhere. Had a fumble in the preseason game. Keeping it tucked. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 16, 2022

Devin Bush on ongoing recovery from ACL and Brian Flores’ impact pic.twitter.com/YqINQzlISQ — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 16, 2022

Jaylen Warren, interviewing and taking care of his baby pic.twitter.com/5TmA9T7pNr — James C Wexell (@jimwexell) August 16, 2022

Kenny Pickett was pleased but not satisfied with his performance in his preseason debut pic.twitter.com/q2b33JFeEJ — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 16, 2022

Chase Claypool on getting injured twice in camp (separate injuries$ so far pic.twitter.com/9QdN58SKsW — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 16, 2022

Chase Claypool didn’t know much about WR Gunner Olszewski before he signed with the Steelers, except:



“I figured if it’s a little white guy playing receiver, he’s got to be a pretty shifty guy.” — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 16, 2022

Devin Bush was just asked if he feels like this is his last chance to hang around with the #Steelers beyond this year.



“I mean, I’m still going to be in the NFL. So we’ll see.” @937theFan pic.twitter.com/CFtCo3l5vv — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) August 16, 2022

Chase Claypool said he likes pancaking DBs even more than George Pickens, but he likes what he’s seen from “NFL YoungBoy” https://t.co/TvLvSEubOv pic.twitter.com/TXm3Rgju5m — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 16, 2022

Devin Bush about being an “or” with Robert Spillane on the depth chat. pic.twitter.com/ZQfzqc6hkQ — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 16, 2022

Calvin Austin not practicing today, but he's on the field and not wearing the boot he had on earlier. That's a good sign. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 16, 2022

Benny Snell is back pic.twitter.com/RibETujuDc — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

Marcus Allen doing some work on the far field. Looks like he's getting close to a return. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 16, 2022

Tentative injury report they I have:



Snell, Green are back.



Adams, Allen, Austin; Watt, Highsmith are out.



No surprises from what I see. Team is getting healthier. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

Ryan Shazier is in the house pic.twitter.com/0OCAH628GJ — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

Calvin Austin looks like he’s starting to work back. No boot on anymore. That’s a great sign. pic.twitter.com/sgGCmSUmXF — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

Miles Boykin is back at practice with the Steelers after missing a day with a rib injury. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 16, 2022

Frisman Jackson has the WRs working on back shoulder fades today. Emphasizing ‘We gotta win these!” — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

Eddie Faulkner has the RBs going through pass blocking drills with tennis balls right now. Trying to make sure they work with their hands inside and don’t hold. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

Jaylen Warren earning consistent praise in these pass blocking drills from Eddie Faulkner. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

Eddie Faulkner just had the RBs hit the sled! Not something you see every day, but the entire individual period was about pass pro — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

Steelers run a diamond formation to the left side with Najee motioning out. Mitch Trubisky takes the QB draw off the look and gets into the end zone. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

Trubisky throws it towards Diontae Johnson but it’s a little too far out as it hits off Johnson’s fingertips. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

Mitch Trubisky works a free play on an offsides call and finds Pat Freiermuth for the TD — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

2x2 as Pat Freiermuth runs a Texas route and Diontae clears out the defense. Freiermuth wins against Cam Sutton for the TD. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

Kenny Pickett play takes it on the jet sweep to Gunner Olszewski and finds Anthony McFarland in the flat for a TD. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

Kenny Pickett throws off his back foot and finds Conner Heyward sliding in the back of the end zone for a touchdown — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

Mason Rudolph finds Tyler Vaughns on a stick route. Offense wins convincingly 5-2. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

Offense wins Seven Shots, but it wasn't real live. Backs on backers coming up next. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 16, 2022

Offense handily wins 7 shots, 5-2 or 6-1, depending on if Tomlin calls a false start against a tackle on one of Trubisky’s reps



Trubisky: 2/3, plus a sneak

Pickett: 2/2 (Throws to McFarland and Connor Heyward)

Rudolph: 1/1 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 16, 2022

Mitch Trubisky just hit George Pickens for a beautiful score over Minkah Fitzpatrick. Great hands by Pickens.



Then Diontae Johnson snags a rifle from Trubisky with Fitzpatrick in coverage, too. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 16, 2022

Gunner Olszewski isn’t flashy but that man just gets open. Been impressive all of training camp. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

George Pickens showcases strong hands and rips the ball out of Minkah Fitzpatrick’s hands.



Pickens is on ‘him’ watch. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

Kenny Pickett hits a nice post route in the back of the end zone to Tyler Vaughns. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

Frisman Jackson to George Pickens on his route against Minkah:



“You had him all discombobulated!” — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

Steelers working some DBs into Backs on Backers today. Edmunds, Norwood and Maulet getting reps. Edmunds repping there is a first that I can recall. Perhaps prepping him to be a dime linebacker? — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 16, 2022

Carlins Platel having a really nice day in the one on ones. Two PBUs. I’ve liked what he’s shown in camp — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

Chase Claypool makes a hello of a fade ball over Cam Sutton. Great grab. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

Mike Tomlin wants to see Pickens vs Minkah again on a fade this time. Fitzpatrick wins. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

Benny Snell is back in pads today but didn't take any backs on backers reps — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 16, 2022

Steelers entire DL minus Highsmith working today in team run. Alualu, Ogunjobi, Heyward, Watt — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

Larry Ogunjobi is destroying this drill. Two tackles. Steelers first team OL hasn’t gotten much push. This DL looks good. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

Pickett working with the 2s again today. Rudolph with the 3s — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 16, 2022

Anthony McFarland is impressive man. Makes a strong cut on an OZ run to get 15 yards. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

Benny Snell is back and taking part in the team run period. RB room is healthiest it has been in a while. Derek Watt, though, remains out. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 16, 2022

Pressley Harvin just BOOTED a ball to the moon. Went from the end zone to the opposing 25. What a punt. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

Pressley Harvin is putting on a show here. This is the best punting session I’ve seen from him in a Steelers uniform. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

Harvin has 3 kicks over 60 yards with great hang time in this session. Sheesh. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

Pressley Harvin is kicking the heck out of the ball today in this special teams period. He had one from the back of his own end zone that landed at the other 25 and then rolled into the opposite end zone. Ridiculous hang time on all of these kicks. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 16, 2022

The crowd here clapping after that punting display. It was impressive. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 16, 2022

First two plays of the team pass period are 15+ yard throws to Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

Kenny Pickett has worked with the 2nd team all practice. No flip flopping. Would guess he’s the 2nd QB against JAX on Saturday. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022