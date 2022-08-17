 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers 2022 Training Camp Recap, Day 16: Steelers getting healthy, again

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Training Camp, and it is time to check out what went down during the latest practice!

By Jeff.Hartman
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Saint Vincent College for the first time since 2019, and fans have descended on Latrobe, PA in hopes of catching a glimpse of the 2022 team.

What went down during the latest training camp practice? That is where this article comes in. Check out all that was said, as well as photos and videos from the day’s workouts.

Here we go...

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of questions marks across the roster, and it will take every practice and preseason game for the coaching staff to find a way to get answers to those questions. There were a lot of storylines to come out of Tuesday’s practice, and we highlight some of those below:

CA3 Update

There are many who are concerned with Calvin Austin III and his injured foot. After seen sporting a boot the last few days, Austin was back on the practice field at least catching passes. A positive sign for the explosive rookie receiver.

Shades of The Program

Jaylen Warren was the lone player to fumble vs. the Seattle Seahawks Saturday night, and it looks as if the coaching staff took a page out of the 90s hit The Program and are making Warren tote a football around campus.

Devin Bush speaks, but maybe he shouldn’t

Devin Bush doesn’t speak to the media much, and there might be a reason why. It seems every time Bush is open he ends up saying something people deem to be controversial. Bush spoke about everything from his recovery from ACL surgery, to whether he thinks he’ll be with the Steelers after 2022.

Chase Claypool excited about the WR corps

Steelers fans haven’t seen much of Chase Claypool this training camp due to suffering two separate injuries. Nonetheless, Claypool is excited about this receiving corps, and had some interesting comments about his new teammate Gunner Olszewski.

Players returning/still out

Here is a list of players who were back in uniform Tuesday, and also some who haven’t been back at practice yet.

7 Shots

The Steelers offense finally won a 7 Shots drill, but it came with a caveat...meaning it wasn’t a live drill.

DLine almost intact

For those fans who were upset about the Steelers’ run defense vs. Seattle, help is on the way. Almost the entire defensive line, outside of Alex Highsmith, were back at practice Tuesday, and they were dominating.

Big Press Update

There haven’t been a lot of updates about the specialists, especially second year punter Pressley Harvin III. The man labeled ‘Big Press’ by the writers/podcasters here at BTSC, has trimmed down this offseason, and it seems to have paid off. Harvin put on a show for the spectators at Saint Vincent Tuesday afternoon.

Team Passing Drill

Some updates from the Steelers’ team passing drill Tuesday.

2-minute drill

Kenny Pickett was with the starters for the two-minute drill, and Mason Rudolph was with the backups. This is a sign of what to expect on Saturday night, Pickett running with the 2s, and here is how it went down:

Injury Update

There were two new injuries Tuesday. Arthur Maulet had a hamstring injury Mike Tomlin labeled as “minor”, and Master Teague III left with a low ankle sprain. Just like Maulet, Tomlin said Teague’s injury was deemed minor.

