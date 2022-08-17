The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at Saint Vincent College for the first time since 2019, and fans have descended on Latrobe, PA in hopes of catching a glimpse of the 2022 team.

What went down during the latest training camp practice? That is where this article comes in. Check out all that was said, as well as photos and videos from the day’s workouts.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of questions marks across the roster, and it will take every practice and preseason game for the coaching staff to find a way to get answers to those questions. There were a lot of storylines to come out of Tuesday’s practice, and we highlight some of those below:

CA3 Update

There are many who are concerned with Calvin Austin III and his injured foot. After seen sporting a boot the last few days, Austin was back on the practice field at least catching passes. A positive sign for the explosive rookie receiver.

Steelers rookie WR Calvin Austin, injured last Friday and held out of the preseason game, has a walking boot on his left foot. Didn’t practice yesterday, but Mike Tomlin also didn’t provide an update on his status. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 16, 2022

Calvin Austin looks like he’s starting to work back. No boot on anymore. That’s a great sign. pic.twitter.com/sgGCmSUmXF — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

Shades of The Program

Jaylen Warren was the lone player to fumble vs. the Seattle Seahawks Saturday night, and it looks as if the coaching staff took a page out of the 90s hit The Program and are making Warren tote a football around campus.

Jaylen Warren carrying a football around with him everywhere. Had a fumble in the preseason game. Keeping it tucked. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 16, 2022

Jaylen Warren, interviewing and taking care of his baby pic.twitter.com/5TmA9T7pNr — James C Wexell (@jimwexell) August 16, 2022

Devin Bush speaks, but maybe he shouldn’t

Devin Bush doesn’t speak to the media much, and there might be a reason why. It seems every time Bush is open he ends up saying something people deem to be controversial. Bush spoke about everything from his recovery from ACL surgery, to whether he thinks he’ll be with the Steelers after 2022.

Devin Bush on ongoing recovery from ACL and Brian Flores’ impact pic.twitter.com/YqINQzlISQ — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 16, 2022

Devin Bush was just asked if he feels like this is his last chance to hang around with the #Steelers beyond this year.



“I mean, I’m still going to be in the NFL. So we’ll see.” @937theFan pic.twitter.com/CFtCo3l5vv — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) August 16, 2022

Devin Bush about being an “or” with Robert Spillane on the depth chat. pic.twitter.com/ZQfzqc6hkQ — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 16, 2022

Chase Claypool excited about the WR corps

Steelers fans haven’t seen much of Chase Claypool this training camp due to suffering two separate injuries. Nonetheless, Claypool is excited about this receiving corps, and had some interesting comments about his new teammate Gunner Olszewski.

Chase Claypool on getting injured twice in camp (separate injuries$ so far pic.twitter.com/9QdN58SKsW — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 16, 2022

Chase Claypool didn’t know much about WR Gunner Olszewski before he signed with the Steelers, except:



“I figured if it’s a little white guy playing receiver, he’s got to be a pretty shifty guy.” — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 16, 2022

Players returning/still out

Here is a list of players who were back in uniform Tuesday, and also some who haven’t been back at practice yet.

Benny Snell is back pic.twitter.com/RibETujuDc — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

Marcus Allen doing some work on the far field. Looks like he's getting close to a return. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 16, 2022

Tentative injury report they I have:



Snell, Green are back.



Adams, Allen, Austin; Watt, Highsmith are out.



No surprises from what I see. Team is getting healthier. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

Miles Boykin is back at practice with the Steelers after missing a day with a rib injury. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 16, 2022

7 Shots

The Steelers offense finally won a 7 Shots drill, but it came with a caveat...meaning it wasn’t a live drill.

Mason Rudolph finds Tyler Vaughns on a stick route. Offense wins convincingly 5-2. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

Offense handily wins 7 shots, 5-2 or 6-1, depending on if Tomlin calls a false start against a tackle on one of Trubisky’s reps



Trubisky: 2/3, plus a sneak

Pickett: 2/2 (Throws to McFarland and Connor Heyward)

Rudolph: 1/1 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 16, 2022

DLine almost intact

For those fans who were upset about the Steelers’ run defense vs. Seattle, help is on the way. Almost the entire defensive line, outside of Alex Highsmith, were back at practice Tuesday, and they were dominating.

Steelers entire DL minus Highsmith working today in team run. Alualu, Ogunjobi, Heyward, Watt — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

Larry Ogunjobi is destroying this drill. Two tackles. Steelers first team OL hasn’t gotten much push. This DL looks good. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

Big Press Update

There haven’t been a lot of updates about the specialists, especially second year punter Pressley Harvin III. The man labeled ‘Big Press’ by the writers/podcasters here at BTSC, has trimmed down this offseason, and it seems to have paid off. Harvin put on a show for the spectators at Saint Vincent Tuesday afternoon.

Pressley Harvin just BOOTED a ball to the moon. Went from the end zone to the opposing 25. What a punt. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

Pressley Harvin is putting on a show here. This is the best punting session I’ve seen from him in a Steelers uniform. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

Harvin has 3 kicks over 60 yards with great hang time in this session. Sheesh. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

Pressley Harvin is kicking the heck out of the ball today in this special teams period. He had one from the back of his own end zone that landed at the other 25 and then rolled into the opposite end zone. Ridiculous hang time on all of these kicks. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 16, 2022

The crowd here clapping after that punting display. It was impressive. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 16, 2022

Team Passing Drill

Some updates from the Steelers’ team passing drill Tuesday.

First two plays of the team pass period are 15+ yard throws to Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

Kenny Pickett has worked with the 2nd team all practice. No flip flopping. Would guess he’s the 2nd QB against JAX on Saturday. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

2-minute drill

Kenny Pickett was with the starters for the two-minute drill, and Mason Rudolph was with the backups. This is a sign of what to expect on Saturday night, Pickett running with the 2s, and here is how it went down:

Pickett on the field with the 1s for what looks like a two-minute drill. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 16, 2022

Before folks read too much into that, Pickett has not passed Trubisky. This says that Pickett will play at the end of the first half in Jacksonville. I'm guessing Rudolph will take the next set of reps because he'll finish the game. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 16, 2022

Kenny Pickett running with the ones in the two minute drill.



2/3 for 12 yards thus far with completions to Najee Harris and Chase Claypool. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

Kenny Pickett rips a huge pass down the sideline to George Pickens. Was a dime in the Cover 2 honey hole. 27 yards. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

Kenny Pickett’s drive with the first team doesn’t end well. Throws two balls out of the back of the end zone and time expires. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

Mason Rudolph with a gorgeous throw on a corner route to Tyler Vaughns. The Rudolph-led second teams marches to the 12. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

Mason Rudolph and the second team stall out at the 11 yard line. Neither Pickett nor Rudolph get their teams to the end zone. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022

Injury Update

There were two new injuries Tuesday. Arthur Maulet had a hamstring injury Mike Tomlin labeled as “minor”, and Master Teague III left with a low ankle sprain. Just like Maulet, Tomlin said Teague’s injury was deemed minor.

Arthur Maulet has a minor hamstring injury and Master Teague has a low ankle sprain. Tomlin said both injuries are day to day — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 16, 2022

Video

Assistant GM Andy Weidl talks about coming back to Pittsburgh, working with GM Omar Khan and more.



Full : https://t.co/9wddQ25HnW pic.twitter.com/cO2fWbUsXC — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 16, 2022

Young Mike Tomlin at training camp never gets old @Steelers pic.twitter.com/Vzp3DnG2te — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) August 16, 2022

.@camheyward on the mic



Next episode of The Standard drops pic.twitter.com/Db5Bymfa48 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 16, 2022

Photos

Here’s a rookie thing. DeMarvin Leal has to apparently carry all the vet DLs shoulder pads up the stairs to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/uz4QbSPmmQ — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 16, 2022