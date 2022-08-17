Steelers 2022 Training Camp Tracker: Tracking Wednesday’s practice

As they continue their final week in Latrobe for 2022 training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers are once again on the field at St. Vincent College to get ready for their next preseason matchup.

After being forced to hold training camp at Heinz Field the last two seasons, the Steelers are back in Latrobe for four weeks before breaking camp the day before their second preseason game.

When it comes to the training camp schedule, it is much more known than it was the last two years. The Steelers will continue with practice each day this week before a closed practice on Friday when they will then break camp. For those still hoping to attend the final open practice on Thursday at St. Vincent, make sure you reserve your free tickets through Ticketmaster.

Check out the information below as the players hit the field in preparation for the 2022 season, starting with some player interviews before practice if available. If any additional information or reports become available, they will be updated below. Posts will come mostly in chronological order with new updates at the bottom.

Pressley Harvin had several punts yesterday that had 5-plus second hang times -- traveling 50 or more yards. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 17, 2022

No Alex Highsmith again. Been out since last Monday with a rib injury. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 17, 2022

Steelers continue to work through their blitz packages here. Starting to diversify it with coverages, disguises, and creepers. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 17, 2022

Mike Tomlin is currently running a group of kids through ladder drills. This is pretty wholesome. pic.twitter.com/YiWhYBQMnj — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 17, 2022

Doesn’t even look like they’re wearing shells today. Expect a light workout. pic.twitter.com/U5aiYWvAcx — James C Wexell (@jimwexell) August 17, 2022

From my count on injuries:



No Highsmith, Adams, Teague; Allen — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 17, 2022

Calvin Austin working off to the side again today. Won’t practice but getting closer. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 17, 2022

Kevin Dotson is going through the warm up lines. Hopefully it was just a scare from yesterday. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 17, 2022

Dotson with his helmet on going through drills. He’ll practice. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 17, 2022

Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III on long snapper Christian Kuntz:



"Christian is the GOAT, man." — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 17, 2022

Don’t see Arthur Maulet out there working. Looks like he’s out. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 17, 2022

Steelers OL working wide zone right now. Pat Meyer breaking down footwork and hand usage. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 17, 2022

Calvin Austin doesn’t look like he’ll be practicing today, but he’s not in a boot. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 17, 2022

Steelers aren’t opening up with 7 Shots. Instead, they go straight into an 11-on-22 period. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 17, 2022

Dan Moore looks good; man. Fun player. Gets out in front on a screen to Pickens to be the lead blocker. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 17, 2022

Gunner Olszewski again making plays today — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 17, 2022

Kenny Pickett taking second-team snaps again today. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 17, 2022

Kenny Pickett goes with three throws in a row to Gunner Olzewski. That man gets open. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 17, 2022

Steelers opened up the first team drill again with 3 safeties in a nickel. (But two ILBs - in effect it was Kazee instead of CB Levi Wallace) — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 17, 2022

Kenny Pickett scrambles out of the pocket to his right and throws a gorgeous route to Gunner Olszewski on the move, but it probably would’ve been a sack.



Mike Tomlin with an audible ‘Get rid of it Kenny!’ — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 17, 2022

Mason Rudolph hits Miles Boykin on a slant route and Linden Stephens overpursues as Boykin is off to the races. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 17, 2022

Kenny Pickett took second team reps in the first 11 on 11 period and completed 3-of-4 passes — all to Gunner Olszewski.



Trubisky: 3/4

Pickett: 3/4

Rudolph: 4/4 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 17, 2022

Master Teague in a boot and crutches. Not a good sign at all. — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 17, 2022

Steelers with a few 3 safety sets here. Kazee in with Minkah and Edmunds. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 17, 2022

Conner Heyward running at fullback with the first team offense right now. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 17, 2022

Looks like the Steelers are at least doing a little game planning today. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) August 17, 2022

Steven Sims, jet sweep expert, takes a jet sweep down the sideline for 20 yards — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 17, 2022

Master Teague in a boot with a crutch. Not good. pic.twitter.com/b66587t9Me — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 17, 2022

11 on 11 drill, granted it was a run the opposite direction, but the offense did not block TJ Watt and let him come pursuit weak side unencumbered pic.twitter.com/TN5i9JfIJ4 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 17, 2022

The more you can do: Mitch Trubisky is taking first team reps and also running scout team QB for a game-planning team period. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 17, 2022

Chris Oladokun still hasn’t taken a snap during camp, even as they’re running through scout team stuff right now — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 17, 2022

Mitch Trubisky opens up a third down period with a pass picked off by Robert Spillane — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 17, 2022

Trubisky hits Freiermuth over the middle in stride, who had a step and a half on Devin Bush who was in coverage — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 17, 2022

Gunner Olszewski has 6 receptions now today from Pickett. Dudes having a day. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 17, 2022

Mason Rudolph with the throw of the day at practice. Hits Cody White in stride 35 yards downfield, he finishes the play for a TD after beating Justin Layne — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 17, 2022

After Trubisky’s interception, the quarterbacks were perfect the rest of the way, including a 30-yard dime from Mason Rudolph to Cody White. Rudolph hit him in stride with Justin Layne chasing. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 17, 2022

Chris Oladokun officially getting some camp reps. First time all of training camp. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 17, 2022

Chris Oladokun is getting scout team reps. Started out 2/2. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 17, 2022

Kenny Pickett getting reps now against the first team defense. This’ll be good for him. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 17, 2022

Another solid day of work for Connor Heyward. Beats Carlins Platel up the seam. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 17, 2022

Of the 3 QBs during practice, Mason Rudolph by far throws downfield the most — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 17, 2022

Chris Steele comes down and rips the ball out of Kevin Rader’s hands. Hell of a play by Steele. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 17, 2022

Steelers fourth-string QB Chris Oladokun getting some 7-on-7 reps now at the end of practice. He’s certainly starting behind the 8-ball but it’s an obvious drop-off from the other three. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 17, 2022

welp, Oladokun just underthrew a screen pass, so.. https://t.co/Kw2Nm7ykVl — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 17, 2022

Mark Robins should’ve had an interception off Chris Oladokun. Errant pass. Had looked good prior to that. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 17, 2022

And practice ends with Chris Oladokun throwing one right into the chest of inside linebacker Mark Robinson, who dropped it. Seventh-round on seventh-round crime narrowly avoided. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 17, 2022

Mike Tomlin just introduced good friend Jay Glazer to Mason Rudolph, saying the latter really wanted to meet him — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 17, 2022

Isaiah’s Loudermilk has a rib injury and did not finish practice — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 17, 2022

Mike Tomlin said Kenny Pickett has gotten most of the second team reps in practice this week because he is going to have an elevated role against Jacksonville. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 17, 2022

Tomlin’s quote on Pickett: “He’s going to get more varsity-like action in this game in an effort to get to know him and see how he fares. What he’s doing out here is just preparing him for it.” — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 17, 2022

A confused old man just hopped fence after practice looking for Kenny Pickett. Security quickly descended upon the man. Still, he got to Pickett. After all that, Pickett signed autographs for him and was as nice as can be — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 17, 2022

Practice ended at 3:50. Over an hour later what is Najee Harris doing? Running hills. pic.twitter.com/ZcjplV8rf5 — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 17, 2022

It’s an hour after practice finished and Najee Harris is still working out. As he’s done the last couple of days, he’s running hill sprints. Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was second-to-last on the field, just rode by in a golf cart and clapped, “Good job Najee! Good job!” pic.twitter.com/IUIyWnRCFb — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 17, 2022

Pressley Harvin III on the difference between being a 2nd-yr punter than a rookie in the NFL pic.twitter.com/qysW0FtKK8 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 17, 2022