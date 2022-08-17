 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers 2022 Training Camp Tracker: Tracking Wednesday’s practice

The Steelers are hitting the field at St. Vincent College in Latrobe to prepare for their next preseason game.

By Dave.Schofield
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

As they continue their final week in Latrobe for 2022 training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers are once again on the field at St. Vincent College to get ready for their next preseason matchup.

After being forced to hold training camp at Heinz Field the last two seasons, the Steelers are back in Latrobe for four weeks before breaking camp the day before their second preseason game.

When it comes to the training camp schedule, it is much more known than it was the last two years. The Steelers will continue with practice each day this week before a closed practice on Friday when they will then break camp. For those still hoping to attend the final open practice on Thursday at St. Vincent, make sure you reserve your free tickets through Ticketmaster.

Check out the information below as the players hit the field in preparation for the 2022 season, starting with some player interviews before practice if available. If any additional information or reports become available, they will be updated below. Posts will come mostly in chronological order with new updates at the bottom.

