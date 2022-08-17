New Steelers GM Omar Khan has a great approval rating early in his tenure

Following the 2022 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers were faced with a lot of indecision. A plunge into the unknown, if you will. That plunge being the fact the team would be replacing long-time General Manager (GM) Kevin Colbert.

The search for the team’s next GM was a patiently done, and after several rounds of interviews the team chose to promote internally. Their choice was front office executive, Omar Khan.

The vast majority of the fan base knew of Khan, but more as a the salary cap guru, not a potential GM. After all, Khan didn’t deal with scouting and player development, more in the front office capacity.

Questions started to swirl about Art Rooney II’s decision...

“This guys isn’t equipped to be the GM.”

“Sure, they’ll be cap compliant, but can he draft players?”

“Khan isn’t a football guy. This team should have hired someone more of a football background.”

These were all comments made by fans, in some capacity, on the internet after the decision was made. However, in his brief tenure with the team as the GM, Khan has been active. Of course, Khan has worked his magic with contracts, extending the likes of Minkah Fitzpatrick, Chris Boswell and Diontae Johnson, in that order. But player acquisition has also a part of the job. It was Khan who brought in Larry Ogunjobi after there was a hole left on the defensive line after Stephon Tuitt’s retirement.

When thinking about Khan’s tenure with the Steelers, as GM, I felt it would be a good time to ask the fan base if they approve of the work he’s done so far. Here at SB Nation, we do our NFL Reacts questions, sponsored by DraftKings Sportsbook, and the question was posed to BTSC readers.

Here are the results...

As you can see, Khan has a tremendous approval rating of 75% thus far. 24% of the fans who voted suggest it’s too early to tell, and 1% don’t approve of what he’s done.

Many fans who believe it is too early to tell with Khan likely want to see what he does in his first offseason as the GM. How does he approach the NFL Draft, free agency and the tough decisions of Steelers free agents who could be retained.

That’s a fair argument, and many who had questions about Khan’s overall football knowledge should rest easy after he brought in Andy Weidl as the team’s Assistant GM. It will be Weidl, and his team of scouts, who will help prepare the team for the draft, as well as NFL player acquisition.

So, regardless of where you voted, the majority of the fan base approves of what Khan has done in the early days of his time as the Steelers GM. But what do you think? Do you agree? Do you disagree? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of the 2022 NFL Preseason.